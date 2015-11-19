Russia's communist kids

Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute while posing for a picture during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 newly adopted members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol...more

Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute while posing for a picture during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 newly adopted members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015. Early pro-communist youth movements, which appeared in Russia after the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, were reformed into the Pioneer Organization of the Soviet Union. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

