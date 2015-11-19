Edition:
Russia's communist kids

Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute while posing for a picture during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 newly adopted members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015. Early pro-communist youth movements, which appeared in Russia after the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, were reformed into the Pioneer Organization of the Soviet Union. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, attend a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 new members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015. While the organization lost its dominance among students in post-Soviet Russia, some educational institutions and families still carry on this tradition. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, take a pledge during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 new members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
People attend a ceremony for the inauguration of new members of the Pioneer Organization, with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin seen in the background, at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
School children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, prepare before a ceremony to mark the beginning of a new academic year at school-liceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2012
A boy, holding a flag and wearing red neckerchief, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, attends a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 new members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 new members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A pioneer ties red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2011
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, stand in the background while the chairman of a pioneer team (R) salutes a school teacher and the local pioneer leader during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2011
A veteran kisses children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2011
Children, holding red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, salute during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2011
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, salute during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2011
