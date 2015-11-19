Russia's communist kids
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute while posing for a picture during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 newly adopted members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol...more
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, attend a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 new members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015. While the...more
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, take a pledge during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 new members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19,...more
People attend a ceremony for the inauguration of new members of the Pioneer Organization, with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin seen in the background, at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region,...more
School children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, prepare before a ceremony to mark the beginning of a new academic year at school-liceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 1, 2012....more
A boy, holding a flag and wearing red neckerchief, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, attends a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 new members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19,...more
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 new members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015....more
A pioneer ties red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 19,...more
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, stand in the background while the chairman of a pioneer team (R) salutes a school teacher and the local pioneer leader during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly...more
A veteran kisses children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of...more
Children, holding red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, salute during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of...more
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, salute during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of...more
Next Slideshows
Tasmanian devils come home
A group of disease-free Tasmanian devils are prepared to be released into the wild, as part of plans to save the carnivorous marsupials from a cancer...
Bathing in wine
Guests relax in wine-colored water to mark Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Japan.
Los Angeles Auto Show
Highlights from the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Praying to the sun god
Hindus seek blessings from the sun god by bathing and praying at sunrise and sunset.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.