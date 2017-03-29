Russia's kid cadets
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School fires a rifle during military training near a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard...more
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Boys spar during military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of...more
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School disassembles a Kalashnikov assault rifle during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol,...more
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School take part in combined military training with members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of...more
Boys take part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of...more
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside...more
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is seen on duty during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard...more
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School spar during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School rest during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School get their meal during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard...more
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School loads his weapon during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard...more
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School practices with a punching bag during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia....more
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside...more
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise in the morning during military training near a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia....more
A boy takes part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of...more
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School pray before getting their meal during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia....more
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside...more
