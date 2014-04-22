Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 22, 2014 | 1:28pm BST

Russia's kid cadets

<p>A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School lies on his bunk during a two-day field exercise near the village of Sengileyevskoye, just outside the south Russian city of Stavropol April 12, 2014. The General Yermolov Cadet School is a state-run institution that teaches military and patriotic classes in addition to a normal syllabus. The school allows its pupils to take part in field-training trips, during which they spend time at a base and undergo physical drills and weapons training. The outings are seen as a treat for students, and those with bad grades are not allowed to go. The school is named after the Russian imperial general Alexei Yermolov and many of its students are from military backgrounds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School lies on his bunk during a two-day field exercise near the village of Sengileyevskoye, just outside the south Russian city of Stavropol April 12, 2014. The General Yermolov Cadet School is a state-run...more

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School lies on his bunk during a two-day field exercise near the village of Sengileyevskoye, just outside the south Russian city of Stavropol April 12, 2014. The General Yermolov Cadet School is a state-run institution that teaches military and patriotic classes in addition to a normal syllabus. The school allows its pupils to take part in field-training trips, during which they spend time at a base and undergo physical drills and weapons training. The outings are seen as a treat for students, and those with bad grades are not allowed to go. The school is named after the Russian imperial general Alexei Yermolov and many of its students are from military backgrounds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
1 / 25
<p>Students sit on bunk beds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students sit on bunk beds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students sit on bunk beds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
2 / 25
<p>Students play on bunk beds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students play on bunk beds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students play on bunk beds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
3 / 25
<p>Students brush their hair. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students brush their hair. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students brush their hair. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
4 / 25
<p>A student plays with her mobile phone. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A student plays with her mobile phone. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

A student plays with her mobile phone. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
5 / 25
<p>Students clean their sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students clean their sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students clean their sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
6 / 25
<p>Training rifles are seen during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Training rifles are seen during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Training rifles are seen during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
7 / 25
<p>Students receive weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students receive weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students receive weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
8 / 25
<p>A lecturer shows students a picture of General Mikhail Skobolev, a highly decorated and revered strategist from the 19th century, during a military history lesson. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A lecturer shows students a picture of General Mikhail Skobolev, a highly decorated and revered strategist from the 19th century, during a military history lesson. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

A lecturer shows students a picture of General Mikhail Skobolev, a highly decorated and revered strategist from the 19th century, during a military history lesson. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
9 / 25
<p>A student prays in a chapel. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A student prays in a chapel. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

A student prays in a chapel. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
10 / 25
<p>A student takes part in an Orthodox service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A student takes part in an Orthodox service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

A student takes part in an Orthodox service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
11 / 25
<p>Students sit in an Orthodox service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students sit in an Orthodox service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students sit in an Orthodox service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
12 / 25
<p>Students take part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students take part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students take part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
13 / 25
<p>Students sit near a dog. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students sit near a dog. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students sit near a dog. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
14 / 25
<p>Students run during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students run during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students run during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
15 / 25
<p>A student holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A student holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

A student holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
16 / 25
<p>A student takes part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A student takes part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

A student takes part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
17 / 25
<p>An instructor guides students as they march. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

An instructor guides students as they march. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

An instructor guides students as they march. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
18 / 25
<p>Students take part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students take part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students take part in weapons training. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
19 / 25
<p>Students prepare a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students prepare a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students prepare a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
20 / 25
<p>Students have a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students have a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students have a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
21 / 25
<p>A student has a drink. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A student has a drink. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

A student has a drink. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
22 / 25
<p>Students have a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students have a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students have a meal. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
23 / 25
<p>Students salute whilst on night watch. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students salute whilst on night watch. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students salute whilst on night watch. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
24 / 25
<p>Students prepare to sleep. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students prepare to sleep. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Students prepare to sleep. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Family and fans mourn Garcia Marquez

Family and fans mourn Garcia Marquez

Next Slideshows

Family and fans mourn Garcia Marquez

Family and fans mourn Garcia Marquez

People pay their respects to Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Nobel laureate and giant of Latin American literature.

22 Apr 2014
Scotland's ties to the Panama jungle

Scotland's ties to the Panama jungle

Before giving up its independence, Scotland took a gamble to secure a brighter future, founding a colony on the isthmus of Panama to corner trade between the...

22 Apr 2014
White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

The first family hosts the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

21 Apr 2014
Celebration of marijuana

Celebration of marijuana

Marijuana enthusiasts light up in the annual 4/20 celebration of cannabis culture.

21 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Action Putin

Action Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Plucked from the Mediterranean

Plucked from the Mediterranean

About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures