Russia's Navy Day parade
A Russian Navy's minesweeper sails on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
A member of a military band performs as Russian fighter jets fly in formation during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
The sailing ship Khersones and the Russian submarine Stary Oskol take part in the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Russian servicemen take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Russian warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolev as they attend the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
A Russian Navy's minesweeper Kovrovets fires missiles during the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A paraglider flies with a Russian national flag over Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian sailors stand in attention on a military vessel carring a replica of the boat of Peter the Great, during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
The Russian missile boat Chuvashia and the submarine Dmitrov sail on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
Spectators gather to watch Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian warships sail on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu points while attending the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
Couples kiss while watching fireworks during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A former serviceman of the Russian Navy forces salutes to a boy during Navy Day celebrations in central St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets the crew of the corvette Stoikiy as he attends the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
A man walks with a dog dressed in a sailor shirt during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian Navy servicemen pull a rope as they compete during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A former serviceman of Russian Navy forces cools down in a fountain as he celebrates the Navy Day at Gorky park in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People gather to watch the Navy Day parade, with the Russian nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) and nuclear submarine Dmitry Donskoy seen in the background, in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg....more
Russian servicemen walk past the Bastion coastal missile system launcher on display during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Spectators wave Russian naval flags while watching fireworks during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Spectators watch fireworks exploding aboard Russian warships during the Navy Day parade in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian and Chinese warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A man looks at the Russian nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) on the eve of the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Next Slideshows
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John...
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Sumo kids
The next generation of sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competes in the ring during the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.
Hot air balloons over Italy
Hot air balloons float over the Umbrian countryside.
Deadly protests over Venezuela election
Anti-government demonstrators barricaded streets and promised a fresh wave of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, after an election a day earlier giving the Venezuelan leader and his ruling Socialist Party sweeping powers.
Scaramucci's week in the White House
Inside Anthony Scaramucci's tumultuous 11-day tenure as White House communications director.
North Korea's missile program
Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.
Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan
The second typhoon in 24 hours batters Taiwan, leaving more than one hundred injured following both storms.
Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain
Performers at the international airshow in Torre del Mar, southern Spain.
Battle of Passchendaele centenary
Commemorating a century since the World War One battle of Passchendaele, The Third Battle of Ypres, in Belgium.