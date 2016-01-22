Russia's Syria strike zone
A man carries a child that survived from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents toss belongings from a damaged building from what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Nawa city, Deraa, Syria, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Khan al-Sebil, southern Idlib countryside, Syria, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People inspect a site hit by what activists were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria, January...more
Resident remove a body from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man sprays water on an ambulance at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit this vehicle, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province,...more
Residents inspect a crater at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit an ambulance, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria,...more
A schoolbag with the UNICEF logo rests on a desk inside a school damaged due to what activists said was an air strike carried out yesterday by the Russian air force in Injara town, Aleppo countryside, Syria, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Residents help an injured man in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 9, 2016. At least 70 people died in what...more
A man carries an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. At least 70 people died in what...more
Dead bodies lie on the ground after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man walks near a damaged clock in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A warplane, which activists said belongs to the Russian forces, flies in the sky over the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy reacts after being wounded following what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit an ambulance, at a field hospital in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib...more
