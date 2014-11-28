Sacrificial slaughter in Nepal
A butcher holding his blade stands among sacrificed buffaloes inside an enclosed compound during the sacrificial ceremony of the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur November 28, 2014. Sword-wielding Hindu devotees in Nepal began slaughtering...more
A buffalo about to be sacrificed sits inside an enclosed compound November 28, 2014.
A butcher holds his blade high as he looks for a buffalo to be sacrificed November 28, 2014.
A butcher prepares to slaughter a buffalo November 28, 2014.
A butcher holding his blade walks inside an enclosed compound November 28, 2014.
A sick buffalo calf lies in an enclosure on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.
A butcher swings his blade November 28, 2014.
Sacrificed buffaloes lie on the ground of an enclosed compound during the sacrificial ceremony November 28, 2014.
Sacrificial blades are displayed for sale on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.
A man and his daughter sleep on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.
Family and friends sit in a vehicle trailer, where they will spend the night, on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.
A sacrificial goat is tied to a vehicle trailer on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.
Stuntmen perform on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.
A butcher holding his blade takes part in the rituals before the sacrificial ceremony November 28, 2014.
A security personnel stands on the wall of an enclosed compound where buffaloes are kept November 28, 2014.
A herder sits inside an enclosure for buffaloes awaiting sacrifice November 27, 2014.
A man leads a buffalo inside an enclosure on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.
People climb on the walls of the enclosure for buffaloes November 27, 2014.
People gather near the enclosure for buffaloes awaiting sacrifice November 27, 2014.
People walk along a field on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony November 27, 2014.
