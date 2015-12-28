Safe passage from Syrian towns
An injured girl sits in a bus evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, as they wait to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border...more
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fatah", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), escort Syrian Arab Red Crescent ambulances and buses evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua...more
A fighter from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani gestures from inside a bus upon his arrival at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015. The evacuations took place under a United Nations-sponsored...more
People cheer as a man waves a Syrian opposition flag upon the arrival of a convoy carrying more than 125 fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015. In...more
A man waves a Syrian opposition flag as others cheer upon the arrival of a UN and Red Cross convoy escorting more than 125 fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December...more
Girls carry banners as they wait at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, for the arrival of their relatives, who are rebel fighters who left the town of Zabadani, December 28, 2015. The banners read: (R) 'You are our pride, greetings...more
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fatah", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), cast shadows as mud is smeared on the windows of a bus to protect the privacy of fighters and civilians evacuating from the two besieged...more
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fatah", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), secure a road as they wait for a convoy of buses and Syrian Arab Red Crescent ambulances evacuating fighters and civilians from the two...more
People cheer as a man waves a Syrian opposition flag upon the arrival of a convoy carrying more than 125 fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015....more
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), escort a convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent ambulances and buses evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns...more
Fighters and civilians ride a bus to be evacuated from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, Syria December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Hezbollah supporters on a scooter wave a Hezbollah flag as a convoy of Red Cross ambulances carrying rebel fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani arrive at the Beirut international airport for the fighters to board a plane to...more
A bus carrying fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani arrives at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
A fighter from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), secures a road while Syrian Arab Red Crescent members evacuate civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in...more
A child waits in a bus, evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa,...more
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), escort buses evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held...more
A convoy of Red Cross ambulances carrying rebel fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani arrive at the Beirut international airport for the fighters to board a plane to Turkey, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
