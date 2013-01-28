SAG red carpet
Actor Jared Harris of the film "Lincoln" and TV host Allegra Riggio arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress and singer Jordin Sparks arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Sarah Hyland of the TV comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Carmen Electra arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actors from left, Judah Friedlander, Katrina Bowden and Maulik Pancholy of the TV comedy "30 Rock" arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Tina Fey of the TV comedy "30 Rock" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Singer Jordin Sparks arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Marion Cotillard of the film "Rust and Bone" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actor Russell Crowe signs autographs at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amanda Seyfried, from the film "Les Miserables," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actor Hugh Jackman, from the film "Les Miserables," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Jackie Weaver, from the film "Silver Linings Playbook," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actor and singer Justin Timberlake signs autographs at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Bradley Cooper (L) and actress Jessica Chastain arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jennifer Lawrence from the film "Silver Linings Playbook", arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS) more
Actress Kaley Cuoco from the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS) more
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas (L) and actress Jessica Chastain arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS) more
Actor Jim Parsons (R) of the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory", greets Kelli Garner and Johnny Galecki (C) at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags:...more
Paul Sparks of the tv drama "Boardwalk Empire" and his wife actress Annie Parisse arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) ...more
Actress Jenna Fischer of the tv comedy "The Office" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)
Actor Nolan Gould, from the sitcom "Modern Family," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)
Actress Morena Baccarin of the tv drama "Homeland" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)
Actor Anthony Laciura of the tv drama "Boardwalk Empire" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)
Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, from the sitcom "Modern Family," poses as she arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PORTRAIT) ...more
Actor Peter Facinelli of the televsion drama "Nurse Jackie" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)
Actress Ariel Winter of the television comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS) more
Actress Jaimie Alexander arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Television personality Shaun Robinson arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)
Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)
