Pictures | Thu Feb 11, 2016 | 11:40pm GMT

Saint Laurent in Hollywood

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Musicians Beck, Justin Bieber and Joan Jett watch the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Courtney Love poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Joan Jett poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga watches the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Elle Fanning poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lenny Kravitz and Justin Bieber greet each other before the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jessica Alba poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Demi Moore poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Milla Jovovich poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Elle Fanning poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jane Fonda and Jessica Alba chat as they arrive for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sylvester Stallone poses as he arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ellen DeGeneres and wife, actress Portia de Rossi, pose as they arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sam Smith poses as he arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Gary Oldman poses as he arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pictures