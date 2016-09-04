Saint Teresa of Calcutta
A tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta is seen in the facade of Saint Peter's Basilica during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, carries a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Swiss guard stands guard in Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis blesses with an incense burner as he leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A general view of Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man wears a t-shirt with the image of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, arrive to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, walk past a large banner of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonization ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman holds a statuette of Mother Teresa outside the Missionaries of Charity building in Kolkata, India, as she was canonised during a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity kisses Pope Francis during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, reads a breviary before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, bow in front of a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, prays before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Swiss Guards stand in front of a tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man takes a photograph of a religious icon of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonisation ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, holds a child before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis blesses a nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini