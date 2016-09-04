Edition:
United Kingdom

Saint Teresa of Calcutta

Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

A tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta is seen in the facade of Saint Peter's Basilica during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta is seen in the facade of Saint Peter's Basilica during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, carries a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, carries a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
2 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

A Swiss guard stands guard in Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A Swiss guard stands guard in Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
3 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

Pope Francis blesses with an incense burner as he leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Pope Francis blesses with an incense burner as he leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
4 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

A general view of Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A general view of Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
5 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

A man wears a t-shirt with the image of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A man wears a t-shirt with the image of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
6 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

Nuns, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, arrive to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Nuns, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, arrive to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
7 / 19
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016

Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, walk past a large banner of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonization ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, walk past a large banner of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonization ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
8 / 19
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

A woman holds a statuette of Mother Teresa outside the Missionaries of Charity building in Kolkata, India, as she was canonised during a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A woman holds a statuette of Mother Teresa outside the Missionaries of Charity building in Kolkata, India, as she was canonised during a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 19
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
10 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN
Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016

A nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity kisses Pope Francis during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
A nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity kisses Pope Francis during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
11 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, reads a breviary before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, reads a breviary before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
12 / 19
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, bow in front of a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, bow in front of a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
14 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, prays before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, prays before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
15 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

Swiss Guards stand in front of a tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Swiss Guards stand in front of a tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
16 / 19
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016

A man takes a photograph of a religious icon of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonisation ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
A man takes a photograph of a religious icon of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonisation ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
17 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016

A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, holds a child before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, holds a child before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
18 / 19
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN
Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016

Pope Francis blesses a nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Pope Francis blesses a nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
19 / 19

Saint Teresa of Calcutta

Saint Teresa of Calcutta Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela

Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »