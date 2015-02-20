Edition:
Salt mine therapy

Boys play basketball in the facilities of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as part of their treatment, near the town of Soligorsk, south of Minsk, February 19, 2015. According to the state clinic, more than 7,000 children and adults seek medical treatment for respiratory illness each year in the subsurface chambers of its facilities, located 420 meters underground between layers of potassium and stone salts in an operational salt mine. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Children and their teachers wait before descending into the facilities, February 19, 2015. The mine provides a clean environment that has no allergens and maintains a constant temperature. According to the administration the clinic treats about 3,500 children, aged between 10-18, per year. The children spend 2-3 hours per day in the mine over a 12 day course of treatment. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Children and their teachers wait before descending into the facilities, February 19, 2015. The mine provides a clean environment that has no allergens and maintains a constant temperature. According to the administration the clinic treats about 3,500 children, aged between 10-18, per year. The children spend 2-3 hours per day in the mine over a 12 day course of treatment. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A girl reads a book while resting in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A girl reads a book while resting in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children walk in the facilities underground, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Children walk in the facilities underground, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A child looks on upon returning to the surface with others after spending time at the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A child looks on upon returning to the surface with others after spending time at the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A teacher exercises in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A teacher exercises in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children rest in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Children rest in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children play table tennis in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Children play table tennis in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children walk in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Children walk in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A boy exercises in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A boy exercises in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children rest in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Children rest in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children play in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Children play in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Youths spend time in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Youths spend time in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children play billiards in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Children play billiards in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Youths chat amongst themselves as workers walk past in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Youths chat amongst themselves as workers walk past in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children with doctors from the clinic descend into a salt mine, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Children with doctors from the clinic descend into a salt mine, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Workers change a lamp in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Workers change a lamp in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A nurse of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy speaks on the phone, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A nurse of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy speaks on the phone, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
