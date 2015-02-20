Salt mine therapy
Boys play basketball in the facilities of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as part of their treatment, near the town of Soligorsk, south of Minsk, February 19, 2015. According to the state clinic, more than 7,000...more
Children and their teachers wait before descending into the facilities, February 19, 2015. The mine provides a clean environment that has no allergens and maintains a constant temperature. According to the administration the clinic treats about 3,500...more
A girl reads a book while resting in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children walk in the facilities underground, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A child looks on upon returning to the surface with others after spending time at the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A teacher exercises in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children rest in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children play table tennis in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children walk in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A boy exercises in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children rest in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children play in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Youths spend time in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children play billiards in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Youths chat amongst themselves as workers walk past in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children with doctors from the clinic descend into a salt mine, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Workers change a lamp in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A nurse of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy speaks on the phone, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
