Salt of the earth
A train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A worker lays rails across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A laborer walks past mounds of sea salt at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Rails lay across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A worker walks along a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A driver waits as his train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Trains carry sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A worker stands at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A train carries sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A worker walks along a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Rails lay across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
