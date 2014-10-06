Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 6, 2014 | 7:35pm BST

Salt of the earth

A train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
A train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
1 / 15
Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
2 / 15
A worker lays rails across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A worker lays rails across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
A worker lays rails across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
3 / 15
A laborer walks past mounds of sea salt at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A laborer walks past mounds of sea salt at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
A laborer walks past mounds of sea salt at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
4 / 15
Rails lay across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Rails lay across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
Rails lay across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
5 / 15
A worker walks along a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A worker walks along a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
A worker walks along a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
6 / 15
Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
7 / 15
A driver waits as his train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A driver waits as his train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
A driver waits as his train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
8 / 15
Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
9 / 15
Trains carry sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Trains carry sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
Trains carry sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
10 / 15
A worker stands at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A worker stands at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
A worker stands at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
11 / 15
A train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
A train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
12 / 15
A train carries sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A train carries sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
A train carries sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
13 / 15
A worker walks along a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A worker walks along a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
A worker walks along a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
14 / 15
Rails lay across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Rails lay across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Monday, October 06, 2014
Rails lay across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The deer of Richmond Park

The deer of Richmond Park

Next Slideshows

The deer of Richmond Park

The deer of Richmond Park

Over 600 red and fallow deer roam in the largest of London's Royal Parks, and have their numbers managed in a cull each November and February.

03 Oct 2014
Fleeing the Islamic State

Fleeing the Islamic State

Refugees from Syria flood into Turkey.

02 Oct 2014
Protecting the president

Protecting the president

The Secret Service detail surrounding President Obama.

02 Oct 2014
Nordic skies

Nordic skies

Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis explores Norway.

02 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Action Putin

Action Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.

Plucked from the Mediterranean

Plucked from the Mediterranean

About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Russia's kid cadets

Russia's kid cadets

Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures