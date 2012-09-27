Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 27, 2012 | 7:40pm BST

Salty travels

<p>A halite salt crystal in the shape of a heart is seen in the Nemocon salt mine September 26, 2012. The mine is one of Colombia's most popular tourist attractions. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez </p>

A halite salt crystal in the shape of a heart is seen in the Nemocon salt mine September 26, 2012. The mine is one of Colombia's most popular tourist attractions. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A halite salt crystal in the shape of a heart is seen in the Nemocon salt mine September 26, 2012. The mine is one of Colombia's most popular tourist attractions. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
1 / 25
<p>A tourist poses for pictures at Tuz Golu, about 130 km (81 miles) from Ankara August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

A tourist poses for pictures at Tuz Golu, about 130 km (81 miles) from Ankara August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A tourist poses for pictures at Tuz Golu, about 130 km (81 miles) from Ankara August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
2 / 25
<p>Tourists visit The Saint Kinga's Chapel in the Wieliczka Salt Mine near Krakow, southern Poland, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

Tourists visit The Saint Kinga's Chapel in the Wieliczka Salt Mine near Krakow, southern Poland, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Tourists visit The Saint Kinga's Chapel in the Wieliczka Salt Mine near Krakow, southern Poland, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
3 / 25
<p>Salt lies on the ground at Badwater Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park, California, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Salt lies on the ground at Badwater Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park, California, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Salt lies on the ground at Badwater Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park, California, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 25
<p>People covered with mud from a salt lake stand on the shore in Sovata, 346 km (215 miles) north of Bucharest, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

People covered with mud from a salt lake stand on the shore in Sovata, 346 km (215 miles) north of Bucharest, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Thursday, September 27, 2012

People covered with mud from a salt lake stand on the shore in Sovata, 346 km (215 miles) north of Bucharest, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
5 / 25
<p>A vehicle is driven on the surface of the salt flat at Olaroz, 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level and north of the Argentine province of San Salvador de Jujuy August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

A vehicle is driven on the surface of the salt flat at Olaroz, 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level and north of the Argentine province of San Salvador de Jujuy August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A vehicle is driven on the surface of the salt flat at Olaroz, 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level and north of the Argentine province of San Salvador de Jujuy August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
6 / 25
<p>A man reads a newspaper as he swims in the salt waters of Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

A man reads a newspaper as he swims in the salt waters of Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A man reads a newspaper as he swims in the salt waters of Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
7 / 25
<p>The world's largest salt flat, the Salar de Uyuni, is seen from Incahuasi island in the south of Bolivia at 3676 meters above mean sea level, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

The world's largest salt flat, the Salar de Uyuni, is seen from Incahuasi island in the south of Bolivia at 3676 meters above mean sea level, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thursday, September 27, 2012

The world's largest salt flat, the Salar de Uyuni, is seen from Incahuasi island in the south of Bolivia at 3676 meters above mean sea level, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
8 / 25
<p>A camel rests on the salt pan of Ethiopia's Danakil depression near Dallol volcano, January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse </p>

A camel rests on the salt pan of Ethiopia's Danakil depression near Dallol volcano, January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A camel rests on the salt pan of Ethiopia's Danakil depression near Dallol volcano, January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

Close
9 / 25
<p>A local guide sits on yellow sulphur and mineral salt formations created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken December 2, 2004. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse </p>

A local guide sits on yellow sulphur and mineral salt formations created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken December 2, 2004. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A local guide sits on yellow sulphur and mineral salt formations created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken December 2, 2004. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

Close
10 / 25
<p>Windskaters run on the salt flats of Uyuni, Bolivia, October 28, 2004, as part of a international fiesta to support tourism in this region. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Windskaters run on the salt flats of Uyuni, Bolivia, October 28, 2004, as part of a international fiesta to support tourism in this region. REUTERS/David Mercado

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Windskaters run on the salt flats of Uyuni, Bolivia, October 28, 2004, as part of a international fiesta to support tourism in this region. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
11 / 25
<p>Visitors look at the San Juan pond in the Nemocon salt mine September 26, 2012. The mine is one of Colombia's most popular tourist attractions. World Tourism Day falls on September 27. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez</p>

Visitors look at the San Juan pond in the Nemocon salt mine September 26, 2012. The mine is one of Colombia's most popular tourist attractions. World Tourism Day falls on September 27. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Visitors look at the San Juan pond in the Nemocon salt mine September 26, 2012. The mine is one of Colombia's most popular tourist attractions. World Tourism Day falls on September 27. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
12 / 25
<p>Workers build a hotel of salt blocks on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana</p>

Workers build a hotel of salt blocks on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana more

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Workers build a hotel of salt blocks on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana

Close
13 / 25
<p>Mounds of salt formed by miners sit on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana </p>

Mounds of salt formed by miners sit on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana more

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Mounds of salt formed by miners sit on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana

Close
14 / 25
<p>Local tourists poses for a photograph on the shores of Lake Namtso, Tibet Autonomous Region May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rooney Chen </p>

Local tourists poses for a photograph on the shores of Lake Namtso, Tibet Autonomous Region May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Local tourists poses for a photograph on the shores of Lake Namtso, Tibet Autonomous Region May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Close
15 / 25
<p>A guide sits inside a sulphur and mineral salt formation created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse </p>

A guide sits inside a sulphur and mineral salt formation created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A guide sits inside a sulphur and mineral salt formation created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

Close
16 / 25
<p>French tourists pose in front of their camera at Badwater Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park, California, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

French tourists pose in front of their camera at Badwater Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park, California, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 27, 2012

French tourists pose in front of their camera at Badwater Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park, California, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 25
<p>A vehicle carrying tourists drives on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana </p>

A vehicle carrying tourists drives on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana more

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A vehicle carrying tourists drives on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana

Close
18 / 25
<p>A view of sulphur and mineral salt formations created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse </p>

A view of sulphur and mineral salt formations created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A view of sulphur and mineral salt formations created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

Close
19 / 25
<p>A tourist walks past pools of salt at the Maras mines in Cuzco February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

A tourist walks past pools of salt at the Maras mines in Cuzco February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A tourist walks past pools of salt at the Maras mines in Cuzco February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
20 / 25
<p>A man works on a salt pan in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km (75 miles) west of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

A man works on a salt pan in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km (75 miles) west of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A man works on a salt pan in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km (75 miles) west of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
21 / 25
<p>Bulgarians lay in the Bourgas salt-works lake, near the Black Sea town of Bourgas, some 400 km (248 miles) east of capital Sofia July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Nikolay Doychinov </p>

Bulgarians lay in the Bourgas salt-works lake, near the Black Sea town of Bourgas, some 400 km (248 miles) east of capital Sofia July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Nikolay Doychinov

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Bulgarians lay in the Bourgas salt-works lake, near the Black Sea town of Bourgas, some 400 km (248 miles) east of capital Sofia July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Nikolay Doychinov

Close
22 / 25
<p>A view of the saltern in Cigu township, southern Tainan County September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Richard Chung </p>

A view of the saltern in Cigu township, southern Tainan County September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Richard Chung

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A view of the saltern in Cigu township, southern Tainan County September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Richard Chung

Close
23 / 25
<p>Hot air balloons rise from salt flats of Uyuni, October 28, 2004, in the early morning light during the mass lift-off of some twenty hot air balloons as part of a International fiesta to support tourism in this region. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

Hot air balloons rise from salt flats of Uyuni, October 28, 2004, in the early morning light during the mass lift-off of some twenty hot air balloons as part of a International fiesta to support tourism in this region. REUTERS/David Mercado

Thursday, September 27, 2012

Hot air balloons rise from salt flats of Uyuni, October 28, 2004, in the early morning light during the mass lift-off of some twenty hot air balloons as part of a International fiesta to support tourism in this region. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
24 / 25
<p>A truck leaves the flooded Bonneville Salt Flats race track in Utah September 15, 2006. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

A truck leaves the flooded Bonneville Salt Flats race track in Utah September 15, 2006. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, September 27, 2012

A truck leaves the flooded Bonneville Salt Flats race track in Utah September 15, 2006. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Where Mao lives on

Where Mao lives on

Next Slideshows

Where Mao lives on

Where Mao lives on

Nanjie is touted as one of the remaining villages where the Communist principles of the late Chairman Mao Zedong still strictly guide the people's daily lives.

27 Sep 2012
A new Mona Lisa smile

A new Mona Lisa smile

A younger vision of Mona Lisa, believed by some to be an earlier and possible original version, is to be unveiled in Geneva.

27 Sep 2012
Theatrical protests

Theatrical protests

Performers dressed as Ahmadinejad and al-Assad protest on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in response to the Iranian and Syrian regime's human rights...

27 Sep 2012
Training for the next Libya

Training for the next Libya

U.S. Marines train to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit. Marine Corps officials say the intense training is imperative in order to...

27 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick