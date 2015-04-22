Edition:
Pictures | Wed Apr 22, 2015 | 10:05pm BST

Salvador prison gang transfer

Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admitted upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary, El Salvador, April 21, 2015. The Salvadoran government transferred 1,177 inmates, members of the Barrio 18 gang from Izalco jail to San Francisco Gotera, in a effort to curb gang violence activity, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang run upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A member of the Barrio 18 gang waits to be admitted upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Salvadoran policeman guards members of the Barrio 18 gang upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang run upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admited on their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admitted upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang get off a bus upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admitted upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang run upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang run upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang run upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang run upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admited on their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang run upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang run upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
