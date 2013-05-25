Salvaging belongings amid rubble

Blake McKinley (L) helps Mark Risinger salvage items out of his mother's tornado-damaged home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. The tornado was the strongest in the United States in nearly two years and cut a path of destruction 17 miles (27 km) long and 1.3 (2 km) miles wide. Storm experts said it was remarkable that only 24 people were killed, as tornadoes of this strength can blow away a well constructed brick or wood house. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson