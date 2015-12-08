San Bernardino killers
Tashfeen Malik, (L), and Syed Farook are pictured passing through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in this July 27, 2014 handout photo obtained by Reuters December 8, 2015. U.S.-born Farook, 28, and his spouse, Malik, a native of Pakistan who...more
News media mingle outside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Prayer beads are shown inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California December 4, 2015, following Wednesday's attacks in San Bernardino. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A copy of the Quran and a plastic delivery envelope are shown inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A book is shown inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A religious sticker is shown inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tashfeen Malik is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the FBI, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters
Syed Rizwan Farook is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the FBI, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters
Police escorting members of the media look at the padlocked door of relatives of Tashfeen Malik in Karor Lan Esan, Pakistan December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A general view shows the al-Huda seminary in Multan Pakistan, where Tashfeen Malik, the woman involved in the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California studied December 7, 2015. Malik attended classes at al-Huda seminary, part of a network of...more
A man rides a motorcycle past the main gate of the Bahauddin Zakariya University, where Tashfeen Malik studied, in Multan, Pakistan, December 5, 2015. Malik and her husband Syed Rizwan Farook committed the fatal shooting at the Inland Regional Center...more
Shown is the Dar Al Uloom Al Islamiyah-Amer mosque where shooting suspect Syed Farook attended and held his wedding reception in Riverside, California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People leave after Friday prayers at the Dar Al Uloom Al Islamiyah-Amer mosque where shooting suspect Syed Rizwan Farook was seen two to three times a week at lunch time, in San Bernardino, California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The remains of a SUV involved in the attack is shown in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Weapons confiscated from the attack in San Bernardino, California are shown in this San Bernardino County Sheriff Department handout photo from their Twitter account released to Reuters December 3, 2015. REUTERS/San Bernardino County Sheriffs...more
Law enforcement officers look over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the attack is shown in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FBI investigators sort through contents of the garage of the suspects involved in the Wednesdays attack in the aerial photo in Redlands, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Storm Desmond hits Britain
Flooding in northwest England has left thousands of homes without power.
China's Airpocalypse
Brown haze hangs over Beijing, so thick it has closed highways, suspended construction and prompted warnings to stay indoors.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space in 2015.
Chavismo shaken in Venezuela
For the first time in 16 years the "Chavismo" movement, named for former socialist President Hugo Chavez, has lost its majority in the Venezuela assembly.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park
Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.