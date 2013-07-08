Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jul 8, 2013 | 2:20pm BST

San Francisco plane crash

<p>An aerial view of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane is seen after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>Search and rescue officials surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

<p>The interior of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California is shown in this U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout</p>

<p>Family members of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, cry at a middle school in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A passenger of Asiana flight 214 is wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher upon her arrival at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>The parents of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leave for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>The mother (C) of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leaves for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>The father of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leaves for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators stand at the scene of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crash site at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout photo released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>Passers-by look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Rescue officials stand near an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

<p>An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A firetruck is deployed after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova</p>

<p>A passenger waits in the check-in area after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova</p>

<p>An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

<p>Passengers wait in line at a closed counter after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova</p>

<p>An airliner stands by as investihgators examine the wreckage of the tail section of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landied at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

<p>An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A passenger of Asiana flight 214 arrives at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>An Asiana flight 214 passenger is shielded from media by a relative (C) after the passengers arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>Journalists try to ask questions to Asiana flight 214 passengers after they arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>An Asiana flight 214 passenger (C) is surrounded by media after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>A passenger from the crashed Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that flew from Seoul talks to the press at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013 before being interrupted by the police and escorted to a waiting room designated for families and friends of passengers. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova</p>

<p>An aerial view shows an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

<p>Ambulances and rescue vehicles rush to the scene of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>People look from a path along San Francisco Bay after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Passers-by use binoculars to look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Fire trucks crowd the scene where an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) photo shows the wreckage of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout</p>

