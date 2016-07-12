Sanders endorses Clinton
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders stand together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton speaks as Bernie Sanders wipes his brow after he endorsed her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Audience members cheer during a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshir. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton, Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane greet the overflow crowd after a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders wave together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Hillary Clinton greets audience members at a campaign rally with Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton smiles as Bernie Sanders pauses while endorsing her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clintons shakes hands with supporters after receiving the endorsement from Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Hillary Clinton addresses a campaign rally where felow candidate Bernie Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders kisses his wife Jane while greeting audience members at a campaign event with Hillary Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen as Hillary Clinton speaks at a joint campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders embrace during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Hillary Clinton applauds as Bernie Sanders endorses her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders greet supporters during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder