Sanders vs Clinton in California

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
CARSON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016

Supporters greet Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally in Carson May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

1 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
BUENA PARK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes a photo with supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, (C) after speaking at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2 / 30
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SANTA CRUZ, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

A man dressed in the likeness of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waits in line for a campaign rally in Santa Cruz May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

3 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
RIVERSIDE, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

A supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is seen after Clinton spoke at the University of California Riverside in Riverside May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

4 / 30
Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
MONTEREY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

5 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

6 / 30
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
SAN DIEGO, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Campaign workers at a local Hillary Clinton organizing office wait for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to visit during a stop in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

7 / 30
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
ANAHEIM, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A member of the audience holds a Bernie Sanders puppet before the Democratic presidential candidate speaks at a campaign event in Anaheim May 24, 2016. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

8 / 30
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
VISTA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders poses for a picture with the Rancho Buena Vista High School marching band after they played at a rally for Sanders at their high school in Vista May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

9 / 30
Photographer
Mark Avery
Location
SALINAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign organizing event in Salinas May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Avery

10 / 30
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
VALLEJO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

A man covered in face paint waits to see U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during a campaign event in Vallejo May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

11 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Ola Mae, 72, waits in line to see U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

12 / 30
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Oakland, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets spectators during halftime in game seven of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena in Oakland May 30, 2016.. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

13 / 30
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton take a selfie with supporters during a campaign event in San Francisco May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

14 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
CARSON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016

The crowd is viewed through a cardboard cut-out face of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as they await his speech in Carson May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

15 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
RIVERSIDE, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Protesters heckle Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as she speaks at the University of California Riverside in Riverside May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

16 / 30
Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
MONTEREY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

17 / 30
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
SAN DIEGO, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives on stage to speak on national security in San Diego, California, United States June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

18 / 30
Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
MONTEREY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Bernie Sanders supporter Drew Rainer dances prior to the Democratic presidential candidate's campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

19 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
BUENA PARK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

A supporter cries as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks about September 11 at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

20 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
SANTA BARBARA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders looks as supporters wish him and his wife a happy wedding anniversary at a campaign rally in Santa Barbara May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

21 / 30
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
SAN DIEGO, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton visits a campaign office to greet workers in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

22 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
SANTA BARBARA, United States
Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

Supporter Shawnee Badger, 22, waits for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to speak at a campaign rally in Santa Barbara May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

23 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
BUENA PARK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and actress Jamie Lee Curtis react as two supporters take their tops off at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

24 / 30
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SANTA CRUZ, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders smiles during a campaign rally in Santa Cruz May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

25 / 30
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
SAN DIEGO, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves to someone in the crowd after delivering a speech on national security in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

26 / 30
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
SAN DIEGO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016

Supporters for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

27 / 30
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SAN JOSE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wait in front of a wall during a campaign event in San Jose May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

28 / 30
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
ANAHEIM, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally in Anaheim May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

29 / 30
Photographer
Beck Diefenbach
Location
STANFORD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016

Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton delivers a counter terrorism speech at Stanford University in Stanford March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

