Pictures | Tue Sep 8, 2015 | 7:30pm BST

Sandstorm skies

Palestinian workers remove the debris of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A beachgoer stands at the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Tel Aviv, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A tourist wearing a face mask walks at the Amman Citadel, during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
U.N peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) wear face masks while they monitor the Lebanese-Israeli border during a sandstorm in Kfar Kila village, in south Lebanon September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A diver walks near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Ashkelon, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Tourists inspect the view at the Amman Citadel, during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A beachgoer jumps into the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Ashkelon, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Palestinian workers remove the debris of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands in front of the ruins of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Palestinian schoolchildren ride a rickshaw motorbike during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A pedestrian walks with a covered face during a sandstorm in Jerusalem September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A general view shows buildings during a sandstorm in the city of Cairo, Egypt, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A tourist (L) is shown a photograph of Jerusalem while standing at an observation point on the Mount of Olives during a sandstorm in Jerusalem September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A man wearing a face mask walks on the beach during a sandstorm in Beirut, Lebanon September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Palestinian woman sits at her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A man wearing a face mask walks on a street during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews walk towards the Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City during a sandstorm September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Palestinians sit on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in the northern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Palestinian stands inside the remains of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
