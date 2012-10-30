Sandy's storm surge
Storm surf kicked up by the high winds from Hurricane Sandy break onto homes in Southampton, New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A car drives through water driven onto a roadway by Hurricane Sandy in Southampton, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two boys run down Foster Avenue while dodging high winds and waves from the effects of Hurricane Sandy in Marshfield, Massachusetts October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Eisen
Michael Vitelli shields himself against a crashing wave while checking on his brother's home in Milford, Connecticut ahead of Hurricane Sandy October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
The storm surge from Hurricane Sandy breaks against a beach below homes in Shinnecock Hills, New York, October 29, 2012.REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
High tide begins to flood a street on the shoreline area of Milford, Connecticut as Hurricane Sandy approaches October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Water from the Hudson River crashes along the shore in Battery Park in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Waves crash over Eric Mongirdas as the storm surge caused by Hurricane Sandy pummels the coastline in Milford, Connecticut October 29, 2012. , REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Swans swim in a yard that has been flooded by storm surf kicked up by the high winds from Hurricane Sandy in Southampton, New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A wave crashes onto a house before the arrival of Hurricane Sandy in Scituate, Massachusetts October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Waves crash on shore from high surf ahead of Hurricane Sandy at the pier at Virginia Beach, Virginia October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rich-Joseph Facun
A man takes a picture while a wave crashes over the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, as Hurricane Sandy intensifies, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
L-R: Denitsa Nakova, Abraham Robles, Laura Carrasco and Marilyn Rodriguez let the waves wash over them in Milford, Connecticut as Hurricane Sandy approaches the area October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
The storm surge from Hurricane Sandy beats against a beachside building in Shinnecock Hills, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man walks through a street flooded by the storm surge from Hurricane Sandy in Shinnecock Hills, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A surfer catches a wave along Coney Island in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Houses are seen flooded along Lighthouse Road in Scituate, Massachusetts October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Eisen
An emergency vehicle plows through flood water as Hurricane Sandy comes ashore in Dewey Beach, Delaware, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Storm surf kicked up by the high winds from Hurricane Sandy pushes a catamaran up against pilings in Southampton, New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A swing set stands flooded by storm surf kicked up by the high winds from Hurricane Sandy in Southampton, New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man walks through a flooded street as a result of the approaching Hurricane Sandy in Scituate, Massachusetts October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
U.S. Route 30, the White Horse Pike, one of three major approaches to Atlantic City, New Jersey, is covered with water from Absecon Bay in this view looking west, during the approach of Hurricane Sandy, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Storm surf kicked up by the high winds from Hurricane Sandy break onto homes in Southampton, New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Powerlines hang overhead as a man wades through a street flooded during Hurricane Sandy in Ocean City, Maryland October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A wall of water makes its way to shore as residents take a dip in the big surf in Ocean City, Maryland, as Hurricane Sandy intensifies October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Storm surf kicked up by the high winds from Hurricane Sandy break onto homes in Southampton, New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A truck drives down a street flooded by the storm surge from Hurricane Sandy in Shinnecock Hills, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
