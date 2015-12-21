Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Dec 21, 2015

Santa Claus is coming to town

Israeli-Arab Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel and poses for the media during an annual Christmas tree distribution by the Jerusalem municipality on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background. December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Claudionor Jose de Deus, wearing a Santa Claus costume, waves to people on a boat in the Amazon River, in rural Manaus, Brazil, December 19, 2015. Jose de Deus is part of a volunteer group that distributes toys to children from poor neighborhoods and riverside communities that are distant from the city. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A member of the Langland Board Surfers group takes part in a Surfing Santa competition at Langland Bay in Gower, Wales, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
A man dressed as Santa Claus, speaks with a woman with a baby treated at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. The hospital organises the event annually where Santa Claus distributes gifts to children receiving medical attention. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A member of the "Sibspas" Siberian search and rescue group dressed as Santa Claus, climbs to the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby National Nature Reserve during a training session of the Russian Emergencies Ministry outside Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A man dressed as a Santa Claus poses on top of the Kollhoff Tower at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, December 13, 2015 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines during a promotional event for Christmas "Sardines Feeding Show with Santa Claus" at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A man, dressed as Santa Claus, speeds down during a promotional event on the opening weekend in the alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland, December 6, 2015. Skiers dressed as Santa Claus were granted free access to the resort on the day of Saint-Nicolas. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A man dressed as a Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A girl watches with her father a procession of people dressed as Santa Claus during the start of Christmas celebrations in Beirut, Lebanon, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
A man dressed as Santa Claus on a stand-up paddle crosses Lake Aegerisee near Unteraegeri, Switzerland December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Traffic enforcer Ramiro Hinojas wears a Santa Claus costume while directing traffic flow at a busy intersection in Pasay city, metro Manila, December 12, 2015. Hinojas busts some dance moves while directing traffic to entertain motorists stuck in the congested intersection as holiday-goers crowd malls for their yuletide shopping a few days before Christmas. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A float carrying Santa and his elves waves to spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
