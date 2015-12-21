Santa Claus is coming to town
Israeli-Arab Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel and poses for the media during an annual Christmas tree distribution by the Jerusalem municipality on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the...more
Claudionor Jose de Deus, wearing a Santa Claus costume, waves to people on a boat in the Amazon River, in rural Manaus, Brazil, December 19, 2015. Jose de Deus is part of a volunteer group that distributes toys to children from poor neighborhoods and...more
A member of the Langland Board Surfers group takes part in a Surfing Santa competition at Langland Bay in Gower, Wales, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A man dressed as Santa Claus, speaks with a woman with a baby treated at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. The hospital organises the event annually where Santa Claus distributes gifts to children receiving medical...more
A member of the "Sibspas" Siberian search and rescue group dressed as Santa Claus, climbs to the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby National Nature Reserve during a training session of the Russian Emergencies Ministry...more
A man dressed as a Santa Claus poses on top of the Kollhoff Tower at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, December 13, 2015 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines during a promotional event for Christmas "Sardines Feeding Show with Santa Claus" at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man, dressed as Santa Claus, speeds down during a promotional event on the opening weekend in the alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland, December 6, 2015. Skiers dressed as Santa Claus were granted free access to the resort on the day of...more
A man dressed as a Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A girl watches with her father a procession of people dressed as Santa Claus during the start of Christmas celebrations in Beirut, Lebanon, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A man dressed as Santa Claus on a stand-up paddle crosses Lake Aegerisee near Unteraegeri, Switzerland December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Traffic enforcer Ramiro Hinojas wears a Santa Claus costume while directing traffic flow at a busy intersection in Pasay city, metro Manila, December 12, 2015. Hinojas busts some dance moves while directing traffic to entertain motorists stuck in the...more
A float carrying Santa and his elves waves to spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
