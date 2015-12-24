Santa Claus is coming to town
Ivan Timofeenko, co-founder of "Newton Park", a private interactive museum of science, dressed as Santa Claus, exhales a cloud of liquid nitrogen at a temperature of about minus 196 degrees Celsius (minus 320.8 degrees Fahrenheit), during the...more
Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slum complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fabio Teixeira
Winter swimmers look on as a man (R) wearing a Santa Claus hat and beard jumps into a pool carved into thick ice covering the Songhua River, to celebrate the upcoming Christmas, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 24, 2015....more
A man dressed as Father Frost, equivalent of Santa Claus, gives a present to a boy on the eve of Christmas in a burn unit of a hospital in Minsk, Belarus December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Window cleaners dressed as Santa Claus and a reindeer pose for photographers as he cleans a glass window at an event to celebrate the upcoming Christmas at a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Volunteers wearing Santa Claus costumes distribute presents to the poor in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Langland Board Surfers group takes part in a Surfing Santa competition at Langland Bay in Gower, Wales, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Israeli-Arab Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel and poses for the media during an annual Christmas tree distribution by the Jerusalem municipality on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, December 21, 2015. The Dome of the...more
Claudionor Jose de Deus, wearing a Santa Claus costume, waves to people on a boat in the Amazon River, in rural Manaus, Brazil, December 19, 2015. Jose de Deus is part of a volunteer group that distributes toys to children from poor neighborhoods and...more
A man dressed as Santa Claus, speaks with a woman with a baby treated at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. The hospital organises the event annually where Santa Claus distributes gifts to children receiving medical...more
A member of the "Sibspas" Siberian search and rescue group dressed as Santa Claus, climbs to the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby National Nature Reserve during a training session of the Russian Emergencies Ministry...more
A man dressed as a Santa Claus poses on top of the Kollhoff Tower at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, December 13, 2015 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines during a promotional event for Christmas "Sardines Feeding Show with Santa Claus" at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man, dressed as Santa Claus, speeds down during a promotional event on the opening weekend in the alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland, December 6, 2015. Skiers dressed as Santa Claus were granted free access to the resort on the day of...more
A man dressed as a Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A girl watches with her father a procession of people dressed as Santa Claus during the start of Christmas celebrations in Beirut, Lebanon, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A man dressed as Santa Claus on a stand-up paddle crosses Lake Aegerisee near Unteraegeri, Switzerland December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Traffic enforcer Ramiro Hinojas wears a Santa Claus costume while directing traffic flow at a busy intersection in Pasay city, metro Manila, December 12, 2015. Hinojas busts some dance moves while directing traffic to entertain motorists stuck in the...more
A float carrying Santa and his elves waves to spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
