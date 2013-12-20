Edition:
Santa season

<p>African-American Santa Claus Langston Patterson, 77, poses with Michelle Victor and her son Grant Victor, 1, at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. Patterson has worked as Santa since 2004 at the mall, which is one of the few in the country with a black Santa Claus. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

African-American Santa Claus Langston Patterson, 77, poses with Michelle Victor and her son Grant Victor, 1, at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall in Los Angeles, December 16, 2013. Patterson has worked as Santa since 2004 at the mall, which is one of the few in the country with a black Santa Claus. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A man dressed as a Santa Claus waves as he takes part in the traditional Christmas bath in Nice, southeastern France, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A man dressed as a Santa Claus waves as he takes part in the traditional Christmas bath in Nice, southeastern France, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A member of the special police force dressed in a Santa suit descends from the roof of a pediatric clinic in Ljubljana, as part of a Christmas performance for patients of the clinic, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

A member of the special police force dressed in a Santa suit descends from the roof of a pediatric clinic in Ljubljana, as part of a Christmas performance for patients of the clinic, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>Runners dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in the annual 10km "Corrida of Issy-les-Moulineaux" footrace in Issey-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Runners dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in the annual 10km "Corrida of Issy-les-Moulineaux" footrace in Issey-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Revelers dressed as Santa Claus drink beer inside a local pub during SantaCon in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus drink beer inside a local pub during SantaCon in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Holiday revelers dressed as Santa Claus drink in Union Square during the annual SantaCon event in San Francisco December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Holiday revelers dressed as Santa Claus drink in Union Square during the annual SantaCon event in San Francisco December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Revelers dressed as Santa Claus as part of SantaCon try to catch a taxi in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus as part of SantaCon try to catch a taxi in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Revelers dressed as Santa Claus ride the subway during SantaCon in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus ride the subway during SantaCon in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A woman takes pictures of holiday revelers, some dressed as Santa Claus, as they participate in the Santarchy mass gathering in downtown Washington, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A woman takes pictures of holiday revelers, some dressed as Santa Claus, as they participate in the Santarchy mass gathering in downtown Washington, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Runners gather at the start line for the annual "Santa Speedo Run," a charity race through the streets of the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl</p>

Runners gather at the start line for the annual "Santa Speedo Run," a charity race through the streets of the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

<p>Revelers dressed as Santa Claus run in a park during the SantaCon event in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus run in a park during the SantaCon event in New York December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>People gather near helium-filled balloons which suspend a Santa Claus figure riding a horse-drawn chariot made of balsa wood, created by artist Nasser Volant, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

People gather near helium-filled balloons which suspend a Santa Claus figure riding a horse-drawn chariot made of balsa wood, created by artist Nasser Volant, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A man dressed as Santa Claus pets dolphins at the Marineland Aquatic Park as part of Christmas holiday season preparations in Antibes, southeastern France, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A man dressed as Santa Claus pets dolphins at the Marineland Aquatic Park as part of Christmas holiday season preparations in Antibes, southeastern France, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A man dressed as Santa Claus skates on an ice rink across from the Eiffel Tower as part of the Christmas holiday season preparations, in Paris December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

A man dressed as Santa Claus skates on an ice rink across from the Eiffel Tower as part of the Christmas holiday season preparations, in Paris December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Bus driver Edilson, 45, also known as "Fumassa", greets children as he wears a Santa Claus outfit inside an urban bus decorated with Christmas motifs in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Bus driver Edilson, 45, also known as "Fumassa", greets children as he wears a Santa Claus outfit inside an urban bus decorated with Christmas motifs in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Alexis Libaste, 3, of Henderson, Nevada, looks at Santa Claus with her mother Ashley Libaste at the Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus</p>

Alexis Libaste, 3, of Henderson, Nevada, looks at Santa Claus with her mother Ashley Libaste at the Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

<p>Revellers dressed as Santa Claus participate in the "Santa's Fun Run" event in Riga December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Revellers dressed as Santa Claus participate in the "Santa's Fun Run" event in Riga December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

<p>Competitors dressed up as Father Christmas run in the 10-km (6-mile) so-called "Nikolaus Run" (Santa Claus Run) in the east German town of Michendorf, some 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Berlin December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Competitors dressed up as Father Christmas run in the 10-km (6-mile) so-called "Nikolaus Run" (Santa Claus Run) in the east German town of Michendorf, some 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Berlin December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>A man dressed as Santa Claus drives his Fiat 500 during a charity event to support children at Regina Margherita hospital in Turin December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A man dressed as Santa Claus drives his Fiat 500 during a charity event to support children at Regina Margherita hospital in Turin December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Santa Claus waves as he rides on his float down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Santa Claus waves as he rides on his float down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

