Santorum's Southern surge

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Rick Santorum, with daughter Elizabeth in tow, arrives at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport for a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Supporters of Rick Santorum pray at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Rick Santorum smiles as he is cheered by his supporters as he arrives at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Rick Santorum speaks to supporters as his wife Karen applauds at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Sister Grace Anne Wills cheers as Rick Santorum is named the winner in the Tennessee primary at Santorum's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Rick Santorum signs campaign posters during a campaign rally at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Deva Tillery listens to Republican presidential candidate and former Rick Santorum speak during a campaign rally at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum gives a thumbs up to supporters after speaking at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Supporters greet Rick Santorum as he arrives to deliver a speech during an event at the Curb Center on Belmont University's campus in Nashville, Tennessee, a few days ahead of Super Tuesday voting, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Supporters and volunteers of the Alabama Republican Party gather outside before Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich give their speeches at the Alabama Theater in Birmingham, Alabama March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Rick Santorum is applauded by members of his family as he throws a kiss while addressing supporters at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Rick Santorum hugs a supporter during a campaign rally at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Children of supporters for Rick Santorum pray before his speech during a campaign rally at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Rick Santorum holds a piece of coal during a rally at Temple Baptist in Powell, Tennessee February 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Billy Weeks

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Rick Santorum speaks during a rally at Temple Baptist in Powell, Tennessee February 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Billy Weeks

