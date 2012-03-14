Santorum's Southern surge
Rick Santorum, with daughter Elizabeth in tow, arrives at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport for a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Rick Santorum, with daughter Elizabeth in tow, arrives at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport for a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Supporters of Rick Santorum pray at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Supporters of Rick Santorum pray at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Rick Santorum smiles as he is cheered by his supporters as he arrives at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Rick Santorum smiles as he is cheered by his supporters as he arrives at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Rick Santorum speaks to supporters as his wife Karen applauds at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Rick Santorum speaks to supporters as his wife Karen applauds at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Sister Grace Anne Wills cheers as Rick Santorum is named the winner in the Tennessee primary at Santorum's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sister Grace Anne Wills cheers as Rick Santorum is named the winner in the Tennessee primary at Santorum's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum signs campaign posters during a campaign rally at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Billy Weeks
Rick Santorum signs campaign posters during a campaign rally at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Billy Weeks
Deva Tillery listens to Republican presidential candidate and former Rick Santorum speak during a campaign rally at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Billy Weeks
Deva Tillery listens to Republican presidential candidate and former Rick Santorum speak during a campaign rally at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Billy Weeks
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum gives a thumbs up to supporters after speaking at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum gives a thumbs up to supporters after speaking at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Supporters greet Rick Santorum as he arrives to deliver a speech during an event at the Curb Center on Belmont University's campus in Nashville, Tennessee, a few days ahead of Super Tuesday voting, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Supporters greet Rick Santorum as he arrives to deliver a speech during an event at the Curb Center on Belmont University's campus in Nashville, Tennessee, a few days ahead of Super Tuesday voting, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Supporters and volunteers of the Alabama Republican Party gather outside before Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich give their speeches at the Alabama Theater in Birmingham, Alabama March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Supporters and volunteers of the Alabama Republican Party gather outside before Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich give their speeches at the Alabama Theater in Birmingham, Alabama March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Rick Santorum is applauded by members of his family as he throws a kiss while addressing supporters at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Rick Santorum is applauded by members of his family as he throws a kiss while addressing supporters at his Alabama and Mississippi primary election night rally in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Rick Santorum hugs a supporter during a campaign rally at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Rick Santorum hugs a supporter during a campaign rally at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Children of supporters for Rick Santorum pray before his speech during a campaign rally at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Children of supporters for Rick Santorum pray before his speech during a campaign rally at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Rick Santorum holds a piece of coal during a rally at Temple Baptist in Powell, Tennessee February 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Billy Weeks
Rick Santorum holds a piece of coal during a rally at Temple Baptist in Powell, Tennessee February 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Billy Weeks
Rick Santorum speaks during a rally at Temple Baptist in Powell, Tennessee February 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Billy Weeks
Rick Santorum speaks during a rally at Temple Baptist in Powell, Tennessee February 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Billy Weeks