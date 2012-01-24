Edition:
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model poses as she waits backstage before the Lino Villaventura's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Models present creations from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from R.Rosner's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Ellus' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from R.Rosner's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Osklen's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Models present creations from Alexandre Herchcovitch 's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Cavalera's Winter 2012 collection at the Luz station, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Alexandre Herchcovitch's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Samuel Cirnansck's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Huis Clos' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Ellus' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Huis Clos' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Lino Villaventura's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BRAZIL - Tags: FASHION)

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Tufi Duek's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from FH for Fause Haten's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from FH for Fause Haten's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from Tufi Duek's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

