Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2015 | 1:55pm BST

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
1 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
2 / 37
PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
3 / 37
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
4 / 37
Ellus Summer. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Ellus Summer. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Ellus Summer. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
5 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
6 / 37
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
7 / 37
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
8 / 37
Brazilian top model Caroline Trentini presents a creation from Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian top model Caroline Trentini presents a creation from Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Brazilian top model Caroline Trentini presents a creation from Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
9 / 37
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
10 / 37
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
11 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
12 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
13 / 37
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
14 / 37
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
15 / 37
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
16 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
17 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
18 / 37
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
19 / 37
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
20 / 37
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
21 / 37
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
22 / 37
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
23 / 37
Models present creations from the Cavalera collection with Indians of Yawanawa ethnicity. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Models present creations from the Cavalera collection with Indians of Yawanawa ethnicity. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Models present creations from the Cavalera collection with Indians of Yawanawa ethnicity. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
24 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
25 / 37
PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
26 / 37
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
27 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
28 / 37
Cavalera. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Cavalera. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Cavalera. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
29 / 37
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
30 / 37
Brazilian top model Isabeli Fontana as she presents a creation from the Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian top model Isabeli Fontana as she presents a creation from the Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Brazilian top model Isabeli Fontana as she presents a creation from the Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
31 / 37
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
32 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
33 / 37
Sacada. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Sacada. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Sacada. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
34 / 37
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
35 / 37
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
36 / 37
Musician Iggy Pop performs during a promotional event. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Musician Iggy Pop performs during a promotional event. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Musician Iggy Pop performs during a promotional event. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
Kimye in the Holy Land

Kimye in the Holy Land

Next Slideshows

Kimye in the Holy Land

Kimye in the Holy Land

Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West get their daughter, North West, baptized in Jerusalem after a trip to Armenia.

13 Apr 2015
Coachella style

Coachella style

Fashion from California's Coachella Festival.

13 Apr 2015
MTV Movie Awards

MTV Movie Awards

Highlights from the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

13 Apr 2015
MTV Movie Awards red carpet

MTV Movie Awards red carpet

Red carpet highlights from the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

13 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures