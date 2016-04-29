Edition:
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Models present creations from the Lino Villaventura collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A model has her make-up applied backstage before presenting a creation from the Lino Villaventura collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Iodice collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Iodice collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Iodice collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Ronaldo Fraga. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Ronaldo Fraga. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Ronaldo Fraga. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

