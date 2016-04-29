Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Models present creations from the Lino Villaventura collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model has her make-up applied backstage before presenting a creation from the Lino Villaventura collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Agua de Coco por Liana Thomaz. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Iodice collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Iodice collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Iodice collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ronaldo Fraga. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ronaldo Fraga. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ronaldo Fraga. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
