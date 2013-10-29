Sarajevo's decaying Olympic venues
The logo of Winter Olympics in Sarajevo is seen on a tower near Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital...more
The logo of Winter Olympics in Sarajevo is seen on a tower near Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajavo have been reduced to rubble by neglect as much as the 1990s conflict that tore apart the former Yugoslavia. The bobsleigh and luge track at Mount Trebevic, the Mount Igman ski jumping course and accompanying objects are now decomposing into obscurity. The bobsleigh and luge track, which was also used for World Cup competitions after the Olympics, became a Bosnian-Serb artillery stronghold during the war and is nowadays a target of frequent vandalism. The clock is now ticking towards the 2014 Winter Olympics, with October 29 marking 100 days to the opening of the Games in the Russian city of Sochi. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A general view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics shrouded in mist on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A general view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics shrouded in mist on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the disused judges room for the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the disused judges room for the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The Olympic Rings are seen on the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The Olympic Rings are seen on the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the spectator stands at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the spectator stands at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen through broken windows on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen through broken windows on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of a disused and ruined hotel for competitors of Winter Olympics Sarajevo on Mount Igman near Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of a disused and ruined hotel for competitors of Winter Olympics Sarajevo on Mount Igman near Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The Olympic snowflake logo is seen on the wall of the Kosevo stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony for the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The Olympic snowflake logo is seen on the wall of the Kosevo stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony for the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The disused bobsleigh track from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen on Mount Trebevic, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The disused bobsleigh track from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen on Mount Trebevic, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the derelict medals podium at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the derelict medals podium at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The derelict site of Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating during the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The derelict site of Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating during the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A dog walks past the Olympic snowflake logo on the wall of the Kosevo stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony for the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A dog walks past the Olympic snowflake logo on the wall of the Kosevo stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony for the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the disused judges room for the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the disused judges room for the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the disused stairs leading to the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the disused stairs leading to the ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A picture of "Vucko", the official mascot of the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, is seen at Zetra hall, the venue for figure skating in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A picture of "Vucko", the official mascot of the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, is seen at Zetra hall, the venue for figure skating in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A general view of the derelict site of Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating in the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A general view of the derelict site of Zetra hall, the venue for the figure skating in the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Saravejo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People walk past the logo of the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo painted on the streets in central Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People walk past the logo of the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo painted on the streets in central Sarajevo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Next Slideshows
Still lifes from Sandy
A look at moments frozen in time by the destruction of last year's Superstorm Sandy.
Fracking fears in South Africa
The Karoo wilderness in South Africa has long been known as a place for artists, hunters and farmers. But now controversy has arisen over whether fracking...
East German secret police museum
With state surveillance being a highly sensitive subject, a look inside the museum of the Stasi secret police of the former East Germany.
Banksy in New York
New works by Banksy during his New York residency.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.