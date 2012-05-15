Edition:
Sarkozy hands over the reins

Tuesday, May 15, 2012

The car transporting France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, surrounded by the medias, arrive at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The car transporting France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, surrounded by the medias, arrive at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Supporters of France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy wait near the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. The slogan reads "Come back". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Supporters of France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy wait near the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. The slogan reads "Come back". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande arrives at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony with outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande arrives at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony with outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande (R) walks upthe red carpet towards outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) before the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande (R) walks upthe red carpet towards outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) before the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy welcomes his successor newly-elected President Francois Hollande upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace for a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy welcomes his successor newly-elected President Francois Hollande upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace for a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy welcomes his successor newly-elected President Francois Hollande upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace for a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy welcomes his successor newly-elected President Francois Hollande upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace for a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and newly-elected President Francois Hollande stand on the steps of the Elysee Palace at the handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and newly-elected President Francois Hollande stand on the steps of the Elysee Palace at the handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy shakes hands with newly-elected President Francois Hollande on the steps of the Elysee Palace at the handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy shakes hands with newly-elected President Francois Hollande on the steps of the Elysee Palace at the handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, arrives on the red carpet in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, arrives on the red carpet in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, waves as she arrives for the handover ceremony between her husband and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, waves as she arrives for the handover ceremony between her husband and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy welcomes Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, on the steps of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy welcomes Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, on the steps of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy welcomes Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, on the steps of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy welcomes Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, on the steps of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy walk down the steps as they leave the Elysee Palace after the handover ceremony with new President Francois Hollande (top R), who stands with his companion Valerie Trierweiler at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy walk down the steps as they leave the Elysee Palace after the handover ceremony with new President Francois Hollande (top R), who stands with his companion Valerie Trierweiler at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

General view of France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy as they leave the Elysee Palace after the handover ceremony with new President Francois Hollande, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

General view of France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy as they leave the Elysee Palace after the handover ceremony with new President Francois Hollande, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy wave as they leave the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy wave as they leave the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy waves as he leaves the Elysee Palace after the handover ceremony with newly-elected President Francois Hollande in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy waves as he leaves the Elysee Palace after the handover ceremony with newly-elected President Francois Hollande in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy waves as she leaves the Elysee Palace with outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy waves as she leaves the Elysee Palace with outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy waves to the crowd as he leaves in a car the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy waves to the crowd as he leaves in a car the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

Sarkozy hands over the reins

