Saudi strikes on Yemen

A man carries a body from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike at the old quarter of Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 19, 2015. At least ten Yemeni civilians were killed in air strikes by Saudi-led warplanes that targeted this neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

