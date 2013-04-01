Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 1, 2013 | 6:10pm BST

Saudi stunt driving

<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi youths. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi...more

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi youths. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
1 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
2 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
3 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
4 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
5 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
6 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Holy Week

Holy Week

Next Slideshows

Holy Week

Holy Week

Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter.

29 Mar 2013
Playing Jesus

Playing Jesus

Re-enacting the crucifixion for Easter.

29 Mar 2013
World Cup stadium woes

World Cup stadium woes

Builders are threatening to halt the construction of Brazil's World Cup stadium due to a dispute over financing.

28 Mar 2013
World Irish Dancing Competition

World Irish Dancing Competition

Behind the scenes at the Boston competition.

28 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures