Saudi women
A Saudi woman walks in downtown Riyadh October 27, 2002. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A veil-clad female worker works at a factory for pickling olives, dates, jam productions and olive oil in the Saudi city of Tabuk August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A woman works with a sewing machine at an exhibition in Riyadh September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A woman drives a car in Saudi Arabia October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A woman using an iPhone visits the 27th Janadriya festival on the outskirts of Riyadh February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
A salesman counts money as a woman walks past a jewelry shop at the gold market in Riyadh, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Hanadi Hindi from Saudi Arabia by the American Piper Archor 2000 plane before take off at Marka airport in Amman April 30, 2003. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Mawadda Nour from Saudi Arabia is congratulated by other contestants after winning the "Miss Arab World 2009" pageant in Cairo, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in Jeddah October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
A veiled woman sits in front of a decorative handmade carpet that she is selling during the Klaija Heritage and Culture Festival at Buraydah near Riyadh March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amman April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A pair of four-month-old conjoined twin girls are seen with their mother ahead of their operation at King Abdull-Aziz hospital in Riyadh July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
A female Harley-Davidson owner from Saudi Arabia sits on her bike in downtown Beirut before the start of the first Lebanon Harley Tour October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A Saudi security woman is pictured at a mall in Jeddah March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
A woman looks at a necklace on display during the Jewellery exhibition at Al Faisaliah hotel in Riyadh, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A veil-clad female worker is seen at a factory for pickling olives in the Saudi city of Tabuk October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi photographer Muneera Al Romaih poses in front of one of her photographs during the opening of a gallery by a group of Saudi women photographers in Amman April 8, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
