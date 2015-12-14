Saudi women
Saudi woman Fawzia al-Harbi, a candidate for local municipal council elections, shows her candidate biography at a shopping mall in Riyadh November 29, 2015. The biography reads "Fawzia, Riyadh City, Fifth District, Fawzia Hejab al-Harbi, Electoral...more
Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, with temperatures rising above 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) in Riyadh July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Women rest after casting their votes at a polling station during municipal elections, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Veiled Saudi women work at a coffee shop in Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A woman using an iPhone visits the 27th Janadriya festival on the outskirts of Riyadh February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
A woman reads a newspaper with a picture of recently deceased Saudi Crown Prince Nayef on its front in Jeddah June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
A female Saudi pharmacist (R) dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athletes made their appearance at the opening ceremony...more
Saudi Arabian women, seeking a job, talk with recruiters during a job fair in Riyadh January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Veiled Saudi women make Kelja, a popular sweet, during the Productive Families' 6th Festival in the Saudi central province of Qassim December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A woman drives a car in Saudi Arabia October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a protest in Qatif, against a film made in the U.S. that mocks the Prophet Mohammad, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Zaki Ghawas
A veil-clad female worker fills a can with olive oil at a factory for pickling olives in the Saudi city of Tabuk October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Guests dine around a table lifted in the air by a crane at an event known as "Dinner in the Sky" in the Red Sea city of Jeddah August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi women prepare their painting tools during an activity for national drawings in Jeddah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi women shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi veiled women celebrate the country's National Day in Riyadh September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Next Slideshows
Funerals for San Bernardino victims
Memorial services are held for San Bernardino shooting victims.
At night in Aleppo
Damaged architecture seen at night in Aleppo.
The Le Pen Front
Marine Le Pen's far-right National Front did not win any region in French elections, in a setback to her hopes of being a serious presidential contender in...
North Korea's band cancels tour
An all-female North Korean pop group formed by leader Kim Jong Un abruptly canceled a Beijing concert due to "communication issues" and headed home, Chinese...
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.