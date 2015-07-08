Saving dogs from the dinner plate
Dog lover Yang Xiaoyun holds a dog that she purchased in China's southern town of Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. Yang said she spent 300,000 RMB ($48,248 USD) to purchase 500 dogs to rescue them from dog meat dealers...more
Visitors play with rescued dogs at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A dog, which was purchased by Yang Xiaoyun in Yulin, is seen at Yang's shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Yang Xiaoyun injects medicine in a dog which she purchased in Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Yang Xiaoyun holds a dog which she purchased in Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Animal lover Yang Xiaoyun (L) uses a mobile phone next to a cage accommodating dogs which she purchased from dog vendors to rescue them from dog meat dealers at a temporary shelter in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. Local residents...more
Dogs for sale are seen in Dashichang dog market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A dog which was purchased by animal right activists in order to rescue it from dog dealers, is seen in a cage nearby a dog trading market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A customer holds a puppy for viewing at Dashichang dog market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Butchered dogs are seen at a slaughter house in a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man buys dog meat from a vendor at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Butchered dogs are displayed at a vendor's stall at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dog meat is placed on a cutting board at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People toast over a dog meat dish at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman eats dog meat during a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy looks at a bowl of dog meat carried by a waiter at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
Reliving the Crusades
Participants re-enact a 12th century battle in Israel's Galilee region.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
Pope Francis visits Latin America
Highlights from the Papal visit to Latin America.
World Heritage sites
The Alamo in San Antonio joins Stonehenge, Palace of Versailles and the ruins of Petra on the UNESCO list.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.