Saving dogs from the dinner plate

Dog lover Yang Xiaoyun holds a dog that she purchased in China's southern town of Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. Yang said she spent 300,000 RMB ($48,248 USD) to purchase 500 dogs to rescue them from dog meat dealers at Yulin's annual dog meat festival last month. She keeps more than 1,000 dogs in her shelters, mostly abandoned or purchased from dog meat traders. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

