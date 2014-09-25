Edition:
Thu Sep 25, 2014

Saving Syria's cats

Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, September 25, 2014
Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Alaa buys about $4 of meat everyday to feed about 150 abandoned cats in Masaken Hanano, a neighborhood in Aleppo that has been abandoned because of shelling from forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Alaa buys about $4 of meat everyday to feed about 150 abandoned cats in Masaken Hanano, a neighborhood in Aleppo that has been abandoned because of shelling from forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Alaa buys about $4 of meat everyday to feed about 150 abandoned cats in Masaken Hanano, a neighborhood in Aleppo that has been abandoned because of shelling from forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Alaa feeding the cats. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Alaa feeding the cats. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Alaa feeding the cats. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Alaa feeding cats. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Alaa feeding cats. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Alaa feeding cats. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Alaa said that he has been feeding and taking care of the cats for over 2 months. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Alaa said that he has been feeding and taking care of the cats for over 2 months. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Alaa said that he has been feeding and taking care of the cats for over 2 months. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Cats rest along a street in Aleppo. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Cats rest along a street in Aleppo. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Cats rest along a street in Aleppo. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Cats fight over food that Alaa fed to them. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Cats fight over food that Alaa fed to them. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Cats fight over food that Alaa fed to them. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Alaa feeding the cats. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Alaa feeding the cats. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Alaa feeding the cats. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
