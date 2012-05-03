Edition:
Pictures | Thu May 3, 2012 | 2:05am BST

Scarlett gets a star

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson smiles at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>The star of actress Scarlett Johansson is pictured after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson is interviewed as she stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actor Jeremy Renner speaks, as actress Scarlett Johansson smiles, at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actor Jeremy Renner signs autographs at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson (not pictured) was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Fans wait at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

