Scars of the earth
Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon...more
Farmer Jose Timoteo rubs his eyes while surveying land that was deforested for agricultural use, near the town of Pacaraima, in northern Brazil, March 17, 1998. Tropical forests nearly the size of India are set to be destroyed by 2050 if current...more
A truck carrying a tree extracted illegally from the Amazon rainforest drives at night along a trail parallel to the Trans-Amazonian highway near the city of Uruara, Para State, April 20, 2013. The Amazon rainforest is being eaten away at by...more
The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. Tropical forests play a crucial role in sucking carbon...more
Aerial view shows Amazon forest burning in Mato Grosso state, Brazil, August 9, 2005. In 2003 deforestation in Brazil was responsible for emitting 1.76 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide, a similar amount to Russia's 2013 emissions from fossil fuels and...more
An area of the Amazon rainforest which has been slashed and burned stands next to a section of virgin forest, as seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood...more
An aerial view shows tug boat carrying logs in a river in South Sumatra province, October 16, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The burned stumps of trees stand in a tract of deforested Amazon jungle near the city of Morais Almeida, Para state, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of a section of deforested Amazon rainforest turned into farmland near the city of Alta Floresta, Para state June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A farmer ploughs a field for planting tea bushes after lumbering trees on the outskirts of Yingtan, Jiangxi province December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows illegal deforestation close to the Amazonia National Park in Itaituba, state of Para May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon rainforest which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture, near the city of Santarem, Para State April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A cow grazes next to a fallen tree on a tract of deforested Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para state, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Haze blankets a damaged rainforest in Sampit regency of the Indonesia's central Kalimantan province October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Hardi Baktiantoro
An aerial view of an excavator at a forest on Indonesia's Sumatra island, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Logs cut from virgin Amazon rainforest lie next to the nearly 1,200 ovens used to turn the wood into charcoal for use in iron smelters and for home use, just outside the town of Ulianopolis in Para state July 5, 2007. The cutting of trees for the...more
An aerial view shows a single tree seen on land that was previously jungle in Mato Grosso state, one of the Brazilian states suffering from deforestation, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Men try to extinguish a fire at a farm in Rio Pardo next to Bom Futuro National Forest, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon at the Bom Futuro National Forest in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Meeting of monks
Over 100,000 Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms outside Bangkok.
China's knock-off wonders
China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.
Kosher for Passover
Jews around the world prepare for Passover.
The princes and the force
Prince William and Prince Harry tour the production workshops of the Star Wars films.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.