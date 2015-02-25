Edition:
Scenes from a spacewalk

NASA astronaut Terry Virts Flight Engineer of Expedition 42 is seen working to complete a cable routing task while the sun begins to peak over the Earth's horizon on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore is caught by the camera as the Earth's surface passes by in the background on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2011
NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore catches a selfie with his reflection on the International Space Station, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in a spacewalk session outside the International Space Station September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2012
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman works outside the space station's Quest airlock October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA/ESA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
NASA Expedition 35 Flight Engineers Chris Cassidy conducts a spacewalk to inspect and replace a pump controller box on the International Space Station's far port truss (P6) leaking ammonia coolant May 11, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2013
Astronauts Andrew Feustel (R) and Greg Chamitoff (L) work on the ISS May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2011
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide work on the installation of a Main Bus Switching Unit and a camera on the robotic arm, Canadarm2, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2012
Space shuttle Endeavour astronaut Andrew Feustel is seen inside the hatch of the Qwest airlock during a spacewalk May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan/Handout

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2011
NASA astronaut Terry Virts works to complete a cable routing task near the forward facing port of the Harmony module on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
NASA astronaut Ron Garan checks out his pistol grip tool in the International Space Station's Quest airlock July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2011
European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, attired in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit, participates in a spacewalk outside the International Space Station July 16, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2014
NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff enters the Quest airlock May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2011
