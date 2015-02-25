Scenes from a spacewalk
NASA astronaut Terry Virts Flight Engineer of Expedition 42 is seen working to complete a cable routing task while the sun begins to peak over the Earth's horizon on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore is caught by the camera as the Earth's surface passes by in the background on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore catches a selfie with his reflection on the International Space Station, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in a spacewalk session outside the International Space Station September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman works outside the space station's Quest airlock October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA/ESA/Handout
NASA Expedition 35 Flight Engineers Chris Cassidy conducts a spacewalk to inspect and replace a pump controller box on the International Space Station's far port truss (P6) leaking ammonia coolant May 11, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Astronauts Andrew Feustel (R) and Greg Chamitoff (L) work on the ISS May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide work on the installation of a Main Bus Switching Unit and a camera on the robotic arm, Canadarm2, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Space shuttle Endeavour astronaut Andrew Feustel is seen inside the hatch of the Qwest airlock during a spacewalk May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan/Handout
NASA astronaut Terry Virts works to complete a cable routing task near the forward facing port of the Harmony module on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Ron Garan checks out his pistol grip tool in the International Space Station's Quest airlock July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, attired in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit, participates in a spacewalk outside the International Space Station July 16, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff enters the Quest airlock May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
