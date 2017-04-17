Edition:
United Kingdom
Mon Apr 17, 2017

Scenes from Coachella

Lorde performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
A couple embrace in the late afternoon sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
People pose for photos. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Lady Gaga performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Girls walk hand in hand through a parking lot. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Lead singer of Radiohead Thom Yorke performs on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
A festival goer poses for photos on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Dan Smith, lead singer of the band Bastille, performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
People dance and pose for photos on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Drones perform a light show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Fans watch as Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Women pose for a photo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A woman dances at sunset. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A man sleeps on the lawn in front of the main stage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
People dance on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
A child picks their nose while wearing headphones and listening to music. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
The sunset is reflected in a parabolic mirror. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Lorde performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
A woman poses for a photo on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
People pose for photos. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
People dance while the band Bastille performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A woman walks with bunny ears in the late afternoon sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Women take a photo in the late afternoon sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
A couple sleep on the grounds. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A woman takes a photo with a Polaroid camera. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
People walk on the grounds with camping equipment. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
People kiss on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
The grounds are pictured. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A formation of airplanes flies over. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
People lay down on the lawn in front of the main stage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
A man is pushed on a scooter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
People are reflected in a mirror. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
People dance on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
