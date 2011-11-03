Scenes from Oakland

A man sets up a tent at the Occupy Oakland encampment near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 1, 2011. After Oakland emerged as a new center for the Occupy Wall Street movement -- largely because an Iraq war veteran was seriously injured in a clash with police -- local protest leaders decided on a tactic with a storied history in the city: a general strike. The strike, scheduled for Wednesday, aims to disrupt commerce, with a special focus on banks and other symbols of corporate America. Protesters will also try to shut the city's port, one of the nation's largest, in the late afternoon. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)