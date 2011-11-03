Edition:
Scenes from Oakland

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Occupy Oakland demonstrators burn rubbish in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Occupy Oakland demonstrators burn rubbish in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

A demonstrator uses a video camera as he stands in a cloud of tear gas shot by police at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator uses a video camera as he stands in a cloud of tear gas shot by police at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator flashes the peace sign as police officers in riot gear line up (rear) at Occupy Oakland in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

A demonstrator flashes the peace sign as police officers in riot gear line up (rear) at Occupy Oakland in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Demonstrators sit in a street and flash peace signs at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Demonstrators sit in a street and flash peace signs at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers in riot gear form a line at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Police officers in riot gear form a line at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Demonstrators try to extinguish a rubbish fire at the Occupy Oakland demonstration Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Demonstrators try to extinguish a rubbish fire at the Occupy Oakland demonstration Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

A demonstrator waves a flag as rubbish burns at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, CaliforNovember 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

A demonstrator waves a flag as rubbish burns at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, CaliforNovember 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Police officers in riot gear form a line in front of a graffiti covered wall at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Police officers in riot gear form a line in front of a graffiti covered wall at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Rubbish burns at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Rubbish burns at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Demonstrators try to escape tear gas canisters shot by police at the Occupy Oakland demonstration Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Demonstrators try to escape tear gas canisters shot by police at the Occupy Oakland demonstration Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

An Occupy Oakland demonstrator sits in a street as rubbish burns in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

An Occupy Oakland demonstrator sits in a street as rubbish burns in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Occupy Oakland demonstrators burn rubbish in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Occupy Oakland demonstrators burn rubbish in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

A demonstrator sits along a street next to a line of police in riot gear at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator sits along a street next to a line of police in riot gear at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator receives first aid from another demonstrator, after getting gassed, as tear gas spreads behind him at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator receives first aid from another demonstrator, after getting gassed, as tear gas spreads behind him at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers in riot gear form a line near a Day of the Dead shrine at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Police officers in riot gear form a line near a Day of the Dead shrine at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Demonstrators converge on the Port of Oakland, during a general strike called by the Occupy Oakland movement, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Demonstrators converge on the Port of Oakland, during a general strike called by the Occupy Oakland movement, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A demonstrator from the "Occupy Oakland" movement sits on railroad tracks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A demonstrator from the "Occupy Oakland" movement sits on railroad tracks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Demonstrators debate the merits of building a barricade at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, California November 3, 2011. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters in Oakland in the early morning hours on Thursday, firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators lingering in the streets after a day of mostly peaceful rallies against economic inequality and police brutality. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS...more

Demonstrators debate the merits of building a barricade at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, California November 3, 2011. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters in Oakland in the early morning hours on Thursday, firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators lingering in the streets after a day of mostly peaceful rallies against economic inequality and police brutality. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)

Demonstrators from the "Occupy Oakland" movement play music while blocking an entrance to the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Demonstrators from the "Occupy Oakland" movement play music while blocking an entrance to the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Demonstrators from the "Occupy Oakland" movement climb aboard a truck at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Demonstrators from the "Occupy Oakland" movement climb aboard a truck at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Protesters march during a general strike called by the "Occupy Oakland" movement through downtown streets in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

Protesters march during a general strike called by the "Occupy Oakland" movement through downtown streets in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

Protesters attend a general strike called by the "Occupy Oakland" movement in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

Protesters attend a general strike called by the "Occupy Oakland" movement in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

A sign on an ATM machine is seen at a Wells Fargo Bank on Broadway St. as demonstrators rally in a citywide general strike against Wall Street and police brutality in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A sign on an ATM machine is seen at a Wells Fargo Bank on Broadway St. as demonstrators rally in a citywide general strike against Wall Street and police brutality in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Anti-Wall Street protesters stop traffic in downtown streets in Oakland, California, November 2, 2011. Hundreds of anti-Wall Street protesters are calling on a general strike in the city. REUTERS/Kim White (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS)

Anti-Wall Street protesters stop traffic in downtown streets in Oakland, California, November 2, 2011. Hundreds of anti-Wall Street protesters are calling on a general strike in the city. REUTERS/Kim White (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS)

A man sets up a tent at the Occupy Oakland encampment near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 1, 2011. After Oakland emerged as a new center for the Occupy Wall Street movement -- largely because an Iraq war veteran was seriously injured in a clash with police -- local protest leaders decided on a tactic with a storied history in the city: a general strike. The strike, scheduled for Wednesday, aims to disrupt ...more

A man sets up a tent at the Occupy Oakland encampment near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 1, 2011. After Oakland emerged as a new center for the Occupy Wall Street movement -- largely because an Iraq war veteran was seriously injured in a clash with police -- local protest leaders decided on a tactic with a storied history in the city: a general strike. The strike, scheduled for Wednesday, aims to disrupt commerce, with a special focus on banks and other symbols of corporate America. Protesters will also try to shut the city's port, one of the nation's largest, in the late afternoon. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)

Signs and pumpkins are displayed for former U.S. Marine Scott Olsen, who was injured in last week's Occupy Oakland protests, near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 1, 2011. Olsen, a 24-year-old former U.S. Marine who had served two tours in Iraq, was struck in the head during the protests and became a rallying cry for the Occupy Wall Street movement nationwide. He remains in hospital with a brain injury, after his...more

Signs and pumpkins are displayed for former U.S. Marine Scott Olsen, who was injured in last week's Occupy Oakland protests, near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 1, 2011. Olsen, a 24-year-old former U.S. Marine who had served two tours in Iraq, was struck in the head during the protests and became a rallying cry for the Occupy Wall Street movement nationwide. He remains in hospital with a brain injury, after his condition was upgraded to fair from serious. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST POLITICS HEALTH FOOD)

