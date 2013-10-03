Scenes from the shutdown
Dietician Tiffany Willard (L) teaches breastfeeding to expectant mother Kiyana Aiono at the Women, Infants and Children office inside a Salt Lake County health clinic in West Valley City, Utah, October 2, 2013. The Salt Lake County government...more
Dietician Tiffany Willard (L) teaches breastfeeding to expectant mother Kiyana Aiono at the Women, Infants and Children office inside a Salt Lake County health clinic in West Valley City, Utah, October 2, 2013. The Salt Lake County government appropriated special funding to continue to offer certain aspects of the federally funded WIC program for a week while many other WIC offices in Utah have been shut due the federal government shutdown. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Tourists stand next to a sign announcing the closure of the Statue of Liberty, a U.S. National Park, due to the U.S. Government shutdown near the ferry dock to the Statue of Liberty in Battery Park in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
Tourists stand next to a sign announcing the closure of the Statue of Liberty, a U.S. National Park, due to the U.S. Government shutdown near the ferry dock to the Statue of Liberty in Battery Park in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens on speaker phone during a conversation with Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and other senior Defense Department officials about the U.S. government shutdown, at his hotel in Seoul, October 1,...more
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens on speaker phone during a conversation with Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and other senior Defense Department officials about the U.S. government shutdown, at his hotel in Seoul, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Tyree Brown (C) along with fellow classmates from the Corcoran College of Art and Design takes part in a makeshift class on the steps of the National Gallery of Art, which they did not realize is closed, in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Tyree Brown (C) along with fellow classmates from the Corcoran College of Art and Design takes part in a makeshift class on the steps of the National Gallery of Art, which they did not realize is closed, in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Representative Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor hold a photo opportunity with fellow members of an unrequited conference committee they proposed to the Democratic-controlled senate over the current budget impasse at the Capitol in...more
Representative Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor hold a photo opportunity with fellow members of an unrequited conference committee they proposed to the Democratic-controlled senate over the current budget impasse at the Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senator Patty Murray and Senator Dick Durbin stand with a clock counting down to a government shutdown at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Senator Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senator Patty Murray and Senator Dick Durbin stand with a clock counting down to a government shutdown at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Speaker of the House John Boehner leads members of his staff and security team out of the U.S. Capitol building after 1:00 a.m. on the morning after the House of Representatives voted to send their funding bill with delays to the "Obamacare" health...more
Speaker of the House John Boehner leads members of his staff and security team out of the U.S. Capitol building after 1:00 a.m. on the morning after the House of Representatives voted to send their funding bill with delays to the "Obamacare" health care act into a conference with the Senate, prompting a shutdown of portions of the U.S. government, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Staffers work in the offices of U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate reached a budget impasse during a late-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. ...more
Staffers work in the offices of U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate reached a budget impasse during a late-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
