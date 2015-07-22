Edition:
Scenes from the trail

Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bobby Jindal wears cowboy boots at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bobby Jindal wears cowboy boots at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Bobby Jindal wears cowboy boots at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bernie Sanders listens to remarks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bernie Sanders listens to remarks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Bernie Sanders listens to remarks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump arrives for a news conference at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump arrives for a news conference at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Donald Trump arrives for a news conference at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sisters Sophia (L) and Norah Boice of North Charleston play on seats after Hillary Clinton spoke at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sisters Sophia (L) and Norah Boice of North Charleston play on seats after Hillary Clinton spoke at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Sisters Sophia (L) and Norah Boice of North Charleston play on seats after Hillary Clinton spoke at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Supporters of Scott Walker line up to attend a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of Scott Walker line up to attend a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Supporters of Scott Walker line up to attend a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Perry adjusts his tie as he listens to his introduction from the side of the stage at the Freedom Summit in Des Moines, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rick Perry adjusts his tie as he listens to his introduction from the side of the stage at the Freedom Summit in Des Moines, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Rick Perry adjusts his tie as he listens to his introduction from the side of the stage at the Freedom Summit in Des Moines, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Carly Fiorina arrives for a speech before Chamber of Commerce members during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Carly Fiorina arrives for a speech before Chamber of Commerce members during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Carly Fiorina arrives for a speech before Chamber of Commerce members during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lindsey Graham holds up his beer after speaking during a campaign stop at Milly's Tavern in Manchester, New Hampshire, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Lindsey Graham holds up his beer after speaking during a campaign stop at Milly's Tavern in Manchester, New Hampshire, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Lindsey Graham holds up his beer after speaking during a campaign stop at Milly's Tavern in Manchester, New Hampshire, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign guides guests to a town hall campaign stop with Jeb Bush at the VFW Post in Hudson, New Hampshire, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A sign guides guests to a town hall campaign stop with Jeb Bush at the VFW Post in Hudson, New Hampshire, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A sign guides guests to a town hall campaign stop with Jeb Bush at the VFW Post in Hudson, New Hampshire, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Kasich formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Columbus, Ohio, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

John Kasich formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Columbus, Ohio, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
John Kasich formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Columbus, Ohio, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Scott Walker attends a dinner during the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Scott Walker attends a dinner during the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Scott Walker attends a dinner during the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Jeb Bush knock on doors of the auditorium to gain entrance to his formal announcement of his campaign at a kickoff rally in Miami, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters of Jeb Bush knock on doors of the auditorium to gain entrance to his formal announcement of his campaign at a kickoff rally in Miami, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Supporters of Jeb Bush knock on doors of the auditorium to gain entrance to his formal announcement of his campaign at a kickoff rally in Miami, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Assorted cookies in support of Rick Perry are seen at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Assorted cookies in support of Rick Perry are seen at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Assorted cookies in support of Rick Perry are seen at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
An attendee arrives at a campaign event for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

An attendee arrives at a campaign event for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
An attendee arrives at a campaign event for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Hillary Clinton adjusts her make-up before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush runs along the Independence Day parade route in Amherst, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Jeb Bush runs along the Independence Day parade route in Amherst, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Jeb Bush runs along the Independence Day parade route in Amherst, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
A man waits for the start of a town-hall style campaign stop with Rand Paul in Londonderry, New Hampshire, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man waits for the start of a town-hall style campaign stop with Rand Paul in Londonderry, New Hampshire, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A man waits for the start of a town-hall style campaign stop with Rand Paul in Londonderry, New Hampshire, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the Republican nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the Republican nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the Republican nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A girl runs across a lawn before former Hillary Clinton appears at a Fourth of July event in Glen, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A girl runs across a lawn before former Hillary Clinton appears at a Fourth of July event in Glen, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A girl runs across a lawn before former Hillary Clinton appears at a Fourth of July event in Glen, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Supporters of Donald Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Supporters of Donald Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump wait to see their candidate at a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap before her campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap before her campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap before her campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Hillary Clinton answers questions from reporters following a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton answers questions from reporters following a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Hillary Clinton answers questions from reporters following a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Scott Walker's winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Scott Walker's winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Scott Walker's winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
