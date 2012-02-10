Scenescapes
A view of the "Christ the Redeemer" statue atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the "Christ the Redeemer" statue atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the Runge reservoir in the town of Runge, some 60 km (37 miles) north of Santiago February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of the Runge reservoir in the town of Runge, some 60 km (37 miles) north of Santiago February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
One World Trade Center (C) rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan at sunset in New York, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
One World Trade Center (C) rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan at sunset in New York, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
People walk along a snowy beach on the bank of the frozen Black Sea in the Ukrainian port of Odessa February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
People walk along a snowy beach on the bank of the frozen Black Sea in the Ukrainian port of Odessa February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
Marcel Siem of Germany looks on after he hit the ball on the 13th green during the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Marcel Siem of Germany looks on after he hit the ball on the 13th green during the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A seagull takes off from the observation deck of the historical Galata tower with snow-covered Karakoy district in the background in Istanbul February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A seagull takes off from the observation deck of the historical Galata tower with snow-covered Karakoy district in the background in Istanbul February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Vehicles drive through fog on a frosty road near Dragos Voda village, 120 km (74 miles) east of Bucharest February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Vehicles drive through fog on a frosty road near Dragos Voda village, 120 km (74 miles) east of Bucharest February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A man kayaks on Lake Zurich during cold winter weather in Zurich February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man kayaks on Lake Zurich during cold winter weather in Zurich February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The evening sun illuminates Schoenbrunn palace in Vienna February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
The evening sun illuminates Schoenbrunn palace in Vienna February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A U.S. Marine Corps helicopter is seen flying through this scene of the full Moon and the U.S. Capitol in this NASA handout photo taken from Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout
A U.S. Marine Corps helicopter is seen flying through this scene of the full Moon and the U.S. Capitol in this NASA handout photo taken from Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout
A view of Rialto bridge in the Grand Canal of the northern Italian city of Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A view of Rialto bridge in the Grand Canal of the northern Italian city of Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Four skaters pass a windmill as they enjoy the first time they can skate on natural ice in Zevenhuizen, near The Hague February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Four skaters pass a windmill as they enjoy the first time they can skate on natural ice in Zevenhuizen, near The Hague February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
The Hungarian Parliament building is reflected on the icy Danube river in Budapest February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
The Hungarian Parliament building is reflected on the icy Danube river in Budapest February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano
The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano
An aerial view of the small eastern city of Kalinovik covered by snow during winter at night, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An aerial view of the small eastern city of Kalinovik covered by snow during winter at night, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A full moon rises over the skyline of Manhattan between the Chrysler Building (C) and the Empire State Building (R) in New York, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A full moon rises over the skyline of Manhattan between the Chrysler Building (C) and the Empire State Building (R) in New York, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
High-voltage power lines are pictured in front of a coal power plant in the western town of Nierderaussem February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
High-voltage power lines are pictured in front of a coal power plant in the western town of Nierderaussem February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
High-rise residential and office towers are seen near Sheikh Zayed road in Dubai, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
High-rise residential and office towers are seen near Sheikh Zayed road in Dubai, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A bird flies past fishing trawlers as the sun rises in Yantai, Shandong province, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A bird flies past fishing trawlers as the sun rises in Yantai, Shandong province, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Walkers Henry Logg (L) and Lloyd Murray stand in Gibson Cave, Teesdale, northern England February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Walkers Henry Logg (L) and Lloyd Murray stand in Gibson Cave, Teesdale, northern England February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Snow covers the landscape at sunset near Padova, northern Italy February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Snow covers the landscape at sunset near Padova, northern Italy February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Mist rises from the partially frozen Vistula River in front of the national stadium in the centre of Warsaw, early morning February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Mist rises from the partially frozen Vistula River in front of the national stadium in the centre of Warsaw, early morning February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A coastal neighborhood in the district of Miraflores is covered by fog in Lima February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A coastal neighborhood in the district of Miraflores is covered by fog in Lima February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Plowed snow forms a frame for Lake Tahoe near Reno, Nevada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Plowed snow forms a frame for Lake Tahoe near Reno, Nevada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith