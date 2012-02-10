" /> " />
Scenescapes

Friday, February 10, 2012

A view of the "Christ the Redeemer" statue atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 10, 2012

A view of the Runge reservoir in the town of Runge, some 60 km (37 miles) north of Santiago February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, February 10, 2012

One World Trade Center (C) rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan at sunset in New York, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, February 10, 2012

People walk along a snowy beach on the bank of the frozen Black Sea in the Ukrainian port of Odessa February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, February 10, 2012

Marcel Siem of Germany looks on after he hit the ball on the 13th green during the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, February 10, 2012

A seagull takes off from the observation deck of the historical Galata tower with snow-covered Karakoy district in the background in Istanbul February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, February 10, 2012

Vehicles drive through fog on a frosty road near Dragos Voda village, 120 km (74 miles) east of Bucharest February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Friday, February 10, 2012

A man kayaks on Lake Zurich during cold winter weather in Zurich February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, February 10, 2012

The evening sun illuminates Schoenbrunn palace in Vienna February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Friday, February 10, 2012

A U.S. Marine Corps helicopter is seen flying through this scene of the full Moon and the U.S. Capitol in this NASA handout photo taken from Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout

Friday, February 10, 2012

A view of Rialto bridge in the Grand Canal of the northern Italian city of Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, February 10, 2012

Four skaters pass a windmill as they enjoy the first time they can skate on natural ice in Zevenhuizen, near The Hague February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, February 10, 2012

The Hungarian Parliament building is reflected on the icy Danube river in Budapest February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, February 10, 2012

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano

Friday, February 10, 2012

An aerial view of the small eastern city of Kalinovik covered by snow during winter at night, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, February 10, 2012

A full moon rises over the skyline of Manhattan between the Chrysler Building (C) and the Empire State Building (R) in New York, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, February 10, 2012

High-voltage power lines are pictured in front of a coal power plant in the western town of Nierderaussem February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, February 10, 2012

High-rise residential and office towers are seen near Sheikh Zayed road in Dubai, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Friday, February 10, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Friday, February 10, 2012

A bird flies past fishing trawlers as the sun rises in Yantai, Shandong province, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, February 10, 2012

Walkers Henry Logg (L) and Lloyd Murray stand in Gibson Cave, Teesdale, northern England February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Friday, February 10, 2012

Snow covers the landscape at sunset near Padova, northern Italy February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, February 10, 2012

Mist rises from the partially frozen Vistula River in front of the national stadium in the centre of Warsaw, early morning February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Friday, February 10, 2012

A coastal neighborhood in the district of Miraflores is covered by fog in Lima February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, February 10, 2012

Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, February 10, 2012

Plowed snow forms a frame for Lake Tahoe near Reno, Nevada February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

