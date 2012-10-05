Edition:
Scenescapes

Friday, October 05, 2012

A horseman poses at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, October 05, 2012

A horseman poses at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, October 05, 2012

A rainbow arches over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 05, 2012

A rainbow arches over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 05, 2012

A river runs through a valley near Moose Pond, Northwest Territories August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/POOL

Friday, October 05, 2012

A river runs through a valley near Moose Pond, Northwest Territories August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/POOL

Friday, October 05, 2012

A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, October 05, 2012

A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, October 05, 2012

A young man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero to cool off, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 19, 2012 as an unusual heatwave continues to hit continental Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Friday, October 05, 2012

A young man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero to cool off, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 19, 2012 as an unusual heatwave continues to hit continental Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Friday, October 05, 2012

A sailing boat is pictured on the Lake Leman during a warm autumn day in Chexbres October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Friday, October 05, 2012

A sailing boat is pictured on the Lake Leman during a warm autumn day in Chexbres October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Friday, October 05, 2012

Swiss farmer Jean-Daniel Waber harvests his organic wheat field near Sullens, western Switzerland July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Friday, October 05, 2012

Swiss farmer Jean-Daniel Waber harvests his organic wheat field near Sullens, western Switzerland July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Friday, October 05, 2012

A visitor walks in the Chamber of Stalactites and Stalagmites at the Nemocon salt mine in Colombia September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Friday, October 05, 2012

A visitor walks in the Chamber of Stalactites and Stalagmites at the Nemocon salt mine in Colombia September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Friday, October 05, 2012

A tourist poses for a picture along the crater of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, before volcano surfing down its slopes in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Friday, October 05, 2012

A tourist poses for a picture along the crater of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, before volcano surfing down its slopes in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Friday, October 05, 2012

An August 27, 2012 NASA handout photo shows a portion of the Grand Canyon. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Friday, October 05, 2012

An August 27, 2012 NASA handout photo shows a portion of the Grand Canyon. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Friday, October 05, 2012

A ferry crosses the Hudson River as the sun sets on One World Trade Center (C) and the skyline of Lower Manhattan in New York as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, October 05, 2012

A ferry crosses the Hudson River as the sun sets on One World Trade Center (C) and the skyline of Lower Manhattan in New York as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, October 05, 2012

Grape pickers cut bunches of grapes above Lake Leman during the first days of the harvest in the Lavaux region in Chexbres October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Friday, October 05, 2012

Grape pickers cut bunches of grapes above Lake Leman during the first days of the harvest in the Lavaux region in Chexbres October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Friday, October 05, 2012

A night view taken from the Muottas Muragl mountain, 2,546 metres (8,058 feet), shows the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz (top), and the village of Celerina (R), August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, October 05, 2012

A night view taken from the Muottas Muragl mountain, 2,546 metres (8,058 feet), shows the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz (top), and the village of Celerina (R), August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Friday, October 05, 2012

The MSC Divina cruise ship is seen in Venice lagoon June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, October 05, 2012

The MSC Divina cruise ship is seen in Venice lagoon June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, October 05, 2012

A Maid of the Mist tourist boat is seen from the Canadian side of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, October 05, 2012

A Maid of the Mist tourist boat is seen from the Canadian side of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, October 05, 2012

Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, October 05, 2012

Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, October 05, 2012

Students from the University of Indonesia walk inside Jomblang cave at Gunungkidul district, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Friday, October 05, 2012

Students from the University of Indonesia walk inside Jomblang cave at Gunungkidul district, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Friday, October 05, 2012

Residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 05, 2012

Residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 05, 2012

Swirls of green and red appear in an aurora over Whitehorse, Yukon on the night of September 3, 2012 in this NASA handout image. REUTERS/Courtesy of David Cartier, Sr./NASA/Handout

Friday, October 05, 2012

Swirls of green and red appear in an aurora over Whitehorse, Yukon on the night of September 3, 2012 in this NASA handout image. REUTERS/Courtesy of David Cartier, Sr./NASA/Handout

Friday, October 05, 2012

A penguin swims near Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, October 05, 2012

A penguin swims near Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, October 05, 2012

People enjoy the Altausseer See (Altaussee lake) in the alpine village of Altaussee in Austria's southern province of Styria August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Friday, October 05, 2012

People enjoy the Altausseer See (Altaussee lake) in the alpine village of Altaussee in Austria's southern province of Styria August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Friday, October 05, 2012

A woman walks on the elevated skyway of the Supertrees Grove at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Friday, October 05, 2012

A woman walks on the elevated skyway of the Supertrees Grove at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Friday, October 05, 2012

Public and private residential blocks are seen on a hillside in Hong Kong June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 05, 2012

Public and private residential blocks are seen on a hillside in Hong Kong June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, October 05, 2012

A pine tree is seen in a Taiga district near the town of Yeniseisk, 310 km north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Friday, October 05, 2012

A pine tree is seen in a Taiga district near the town of Yeniseisk, 310 km north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Friday, October 05, 2012

The National Grand Theatre, nicknamed "The Egg", is seen on a sunny day in Beijing May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, October 05, 2012

The National Grand Theatre, nicknamed "The Egg", is seen on a sunny day in Beijing May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, October 05, 2012

An aerial view of Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in green to celebrate the Rio 20 forum in Rio de Janeiro in this June 14, 2012 handout. REUTERS/Siemens/Handout

Friday, October 05, 2012

An aerial view of Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in green to celebrate the Rio 20 forum in Rio de Janeiro in this June 14, 2012 handout. REUTERS/Siemens/Handout

Friday, October 05, 2012

Stella Charmpa and Andrew Pimlott sit on the grass in Central Park in New York July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, October 05, 2012

Stella Charmpa and Andrew Pimlott sit on the grass in Central Park in New York July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Scenescapes

