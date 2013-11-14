Edition:
School for migrant children

<p>A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A student reads in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Children sleep in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Students attend class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A student washes a spoon as she holds her container of food for lunch at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A student listens during class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A student uses a pencil to write in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A girl sleeps in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A teacher reads to students in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Students play a rope-skipping game during a break at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A student looks out from a classroom at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

