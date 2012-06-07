School for undertakers
A plastic mannequin to be used for undertaker service class is seen outside of the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students attend an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students practice with a volunteer during an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students practice with a volunteer during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students from Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school bow in front of a plastic mannequin as they begin an undertaker service class in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students carry pieces of a plastic mannequin during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student massages the legs of a mannequin during an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students attend an undertaker class with a volunteer at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students practice with a volunteer during an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students practice with a plastic mannequin during an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Promotional materials advertising undertaker services are seen at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students practice with a mannequin during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students practice with a mannequin during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student practices with a mannequin during their undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students carry pieces of a plastic mannequin to be used for an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
