School shooting response drill
Marine Corps Police officers secure the gymnasium during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Rick Scott of security contractor Camber Corp impersonates a hostile shooter during a training exercise at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Marine Corps Police officers storm the gymnasium during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Teachers react to a live training simulation of a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Sergeant Branden Deleon of the U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Section secures a stairwell during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan more
Marine Corps Police officers cover a hallway during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Marine Corps Police officers secure a hallway during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Captain Joseph Reilly of the U.S. Marine Corps impersonates a hostile shooter during a training exercise at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A Marine Corps Police officer secures a hallway during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Sergeant Branden Deleon of the U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Section secures a hallway during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A Marine Corps Police officer clears a room during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Marine Corps Police officers secure a stairwell during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Marine Corps Police officers evacuate mock hostages during a training exercise to respond to a shooting at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
