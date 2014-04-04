School, surf and yoga
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Participants perform the tree pose as they take a yoga class taught by twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike BlakeEVOE'
Participants perform the tree pose as they take a yoga class taught by twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike BlakeEVOE'
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Shoes and sandals lie outside the door to the yoga studio where 12-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Shoes and sandals lie outside the door to the yoga studio where 12-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe spends a day in a farmer's field as part of her school curriculum in Encinitas, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe spends a day in a farmer's field as part of her school curriculum in Encinitas, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe takes music lessons on the ukulele with her friend Miely in Encinitas, California March 19, 2014. EUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe takes music lessons on the ukulele with her friend Miely in Encinitas, California March 19, 2014. EUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old instructor Jaysea DeVoe does schoolwork at her home in Leucadia, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old instructor Jaysea DeVoe does schoolwork at her home in Leucadia, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe poses for a picture with her twin brother Fisher (R) and older brother Ryder following her yoga class in Leucadia, California, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe poses for a picture with her twin brother Fisher (R) and older brother Ryder following her yoga class in Leucadia, California, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe enjoys a hot chocolate with her friend Miely at a coffee shop in Encinitas, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe enjoys a hot chocolate with her friend Miely at a coffee shop in Encinitas, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe heads off on a bicycle ride with her friend Miely in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe heads off on a bicycle ride with her friend Miely in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe takes her paddle board out on the ocean as the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe takes her paddle board out on the ocean as the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe does the mermaid pose with her friend Miely as they float on their paddle boards after the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe does the mermaid pose with her friend Miely as they float on their paddle boards after the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe carries her paddle board up the beach after the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe carries her paddle board up the beach after the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Bodybuilding in Israel
Backstage and on stage with amateur bodybuilders.
Inside the USS Coronado
A look inside one of the newest ships of the US Navy, the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado.
How to build a satellite
Inside the Reshetnev satellite factory in Siberia.
Vote for Vader
The Dark Lord is running for president of Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.