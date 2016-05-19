Schoolgirl rescued from Boko Haram
Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki, a Nigerian schoolgirl rescued after over two years of captivity with Boko Haram militants, presents her child to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Nigeria May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki, a Nigerian schoolgirl rescued after over two years of captivity with Boko Haram militants, presents her child to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki, a Nigerian schoolgirl rescued after over two years of captivity with Boko Haram militants, looks on while visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki, a Nigerian schoolgirl rescued after over two years of captivity with Boko Haram militants, carries her child during her visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Undated picture released May 18, 2016 by Nigeria army of rescued Chibok schoolgirl and her baby in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Nigeria Military/Handout via REUTERS TV
Members of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) campaign embrace each other at a sit-out in Abuja, Nigeria May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A member of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) campaign sits with Chibok community chairman Tsambido Hosea Abana during a sit-out in Abuja, Nigeria May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Members of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) campaign react on the presentation of a banner which shows "218", instead of the previous "219", referring to kidnapped Chibok school girls, during a sit-out in Abuja, Nigeria May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi...more
Members of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) campaign react during a sit-out in Abuja, Nigeria May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Members of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) campaign stand behind a banner with Number 218 during a sit-out in Abuja, Nigeria May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Members of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) campaign embrace each other at a sit-out in Abuja, Nigeria May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Members of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) campaign embrace each other at a sit-out in Abuja, Nigeria May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man points at the name of the Chibok school girl found in Sambisa, during a sit-out in Abuja, Nigeria May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Undated picture released May 18, 2016 by Nigeria army of a man they say is the husband of the rescued Chibok schoolgirl in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Nigeria Military/Handout via REUTERS TV
